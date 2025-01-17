scorecardresearch
Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals how Apple Watch's fall detection saved his father's life

In a heartfelt podcast interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a personal story about how the Apple Watch's fall detection feature saved his father's life. Despite the serious nature, Cook added a humorous touch, highlighting both the human and technological aspects of the incident.

Apple has also ramped up its manufacturing in India with Cook acknowledging that “in terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive.” Apple has also ramped up its manufacturing in India with Cook acknowledging that “in terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened up about a deeply personal moment during a recent interview on the food podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware. While the conversation was primarily lighthearted—touching on food, chocolate, and Cook’s dining recommendations—he also shared a powerful story about how the Apple Watch’s fall detection feature saved his father’s life.

Cook recounted the incident, which occurred when his father, who lived alone at the time, suffered a fall at home. The Apple Watch, equipped with an accelerometer to detect such events, automatically sent notifications to both emergency services and Cook’s family.

“It notified emergency services, and they came out to the house,” Cook said. However, when responders arrived, his father didn’t answer the door. “He didn’t respond, so they kicked the door down—and it was a good thing they did because he was not conscious at the time.”

The quick intervention likely saved his father’s life, but Cook shared that his father’s focus after the incident was on something else entirely. “He was more upset, like, ‘They kicked out my door!’” Cook laughed, adding a personal and humorous touch to the otherwise serious story.

A rare personal moment from Cook

The story offered a rare glimpse into how Apple’s technology has impacted Cook personally. The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature, introduced in 2018, has been credited with saving lives worldwide by detecting hard falls and automatically contacting emergency services if the wearer is unresponsive.

Though Cook mentioned he hasn’t personally experienced a medical alert on his own Apple Watch, his father’s story underscores how these features go beyond innovation—they offer real-world benefits.

The podcast wasn’t just about life-saving tech. Cook also shared lighthearted details about his culinary preferences and Apple’s culture. For instance, he revealed that the jam he gifted the podcast hosts was made from trees grown at Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. He also recommended his favourite restaurant, Ethel’s Fancy in Palo Alto, a spot known for its eclectic menu, and expressed his love for dark chocolate.

Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 8:22 AM IST
