Apple Days sale: Discounts, bank offers on iPhone 15 series, iPhone 13, MacBooks, AirPods and more

Apple Days sale is now live on Vijay Sales in India till March 24. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards on purchasing Apple products. These products include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 series, MacBook Pro with M3 chip, iPad, AirPods and more.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, iPhone 15 is available at an effective price of Rs 66,490 on Vijay Sales during the ongoing Apple Day sale. In addition to iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 13 is also selling at a starting price Rs 50,820. It is listed at Rs 51,820 on Vijay Sales right now. Buyers will get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, is available at Rs 1,46,240, down by Rs 3,000.

If you are planning to buy iPhone 14, it is available at an effective price of Rs 58,160 on Vijay Sales. iPhone 14 Plus is available at Rs 67,490 with 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards. The iPad 9th Gen is available at a starting price of Rs 25,900, while iPad 10th Gen can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 33,430; iPad Air 5th Gen starts at Rs 50,680, whereas the iPad Pro starts at Rs 70,770.

In terms of MacBook, MacBook Pro with M3 chip will be available from just Rs 1,47,910, whereas the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is available from Rs 1,74,910. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip is available from Rs 2,82,910. MacBook Pro, backed by the M2 Chip, will be available at Rs 1,09,300. The MacBook Air with the M2 chip commences from Rs 84,900, whereas the MacBook Air with M1 chip is available from just Rs 74,900. These prices include Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards.

If you are planning to buy an Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 9 is available at a starting price of Rs 36,310 and Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 is selling at a starting price of Rs 79,260, with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with USB-C are available at a price of Rs 20,980, down by Rs 2,000.

