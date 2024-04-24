New Apple event announced for May 7 amid speculation of iPad revamp

Tech giant Apple has confirmed that it will be hosting an event on May 7, as reported on Tuesday. The announcement fuels widespread anticipation for the unveiling of revamped versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air next month. The inclusion of the Apple Pencil in the event invitation's image indicates that iPads will take centre stage at this virtual gathering.

Based in Cupertino, California, the company remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the event, scheduled to commence at 7 a.m. PT (7:30 p.m. IST).

Multiple media reports have suggested that Apple's international suppliers have significantly increased production of the new iPads, with a planned launch slated for early May. These forthcoming models mark Apple's first significant redesign of the lineup since 2018 when the iPad was originally introduced in January 2010.

The potential launch arrives amidst a backdrop of declining iPad sales, which experienced a 25% dip to $7.02 billion in the first quarter. Similarly, iPhone sales, Apple's flagship product, have been showing signs of deceleration.

The tablet market faces challenges as economic uncertainties prompt consumers to scale back on discretionary spending. However, Apple aims to counteract this trend with the introduction of innovative products.

Presently, Apple offers a range of five iPad models, including the Pro, Air, Mini, and the ninth and 10th generations of its standard iPad.

Despite the decline in iPad sales, these products contributed a modest 5.9% to Apple's total net sales of $119.58 billion in the first quarter ended December 30.

In addition to the May event, Apple enthusiasts can also anticipate the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14.