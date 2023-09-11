scorecardresearch
Business Today
Apple event 2023: What’s new with Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2?

Feedback

Apple event 2023: What’s new with Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2?

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come with U2 ultrawide-band chip to offer improved ‘Find My’ capabilities

Apple might launch Watch Ultra 2 at the Wonderlust event on September 12 Apple might launch Watch Ultra 2 at the Wonderlust event on September 12
SUMMARY
  • Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be made from recycled materials and is likely to be available in a black colour variant
  • This is reportedly the first time after 2020’s Apple Watch Series 6 models that Apple smartwatches are available with a new chipset
  • It was earlier reported that the tech company is testing 3D-printed cases for Apple Watch Series 9’s stainless steel models

At Apple Wonderlust event, the tech giant is expected to launch a new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the event, along with the iPhone 15 series. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these upcoming smartwatches are expected to look similar to their predecessors. However, they might come with updated heart rate sensor switching from the third-gen sensor of Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. 

In addition to this, the report suggests that Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will come with U2 ultrawide-band chip to offer improved “Find My” capabilities. This is reportedly the first time after 2020’s Apple Watch Series 6 models that the smartwatches are available with a new chipset. 

Gurman further added that Apple Watch Series 9 is likely to come in 42mm and 45mm size options whereas Apple Watch Ultra 2 might come in 49mm size option. The former is also expected to be made from recycled materials and is likely to be available in a black colour variant. 

It was earlier reported that the tech company is testing 3D-printed cases for Apple Watch Series 9’s stainless steel models. The Ultra models might also take the similar approach next year. In addition to this, Apple is expected to discontinue or update its stainless steel link bracelets of Apple Watches and switch to leather watch bands. 

Apple event 2023: How and when to watch it online 

Apple Wonderlust event will take place tomorrow, i.e. September 12 at 10.30 pm IST in India. The event is taking place at the Apple Park, California and will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube page and Apple TV app. 

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15 series that includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus. It will also launch Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port.  

Also Read: 

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to get pricier due to new titanium body, periscope lens

Want a small and compact iPhone? Now might be your last chance to get one

Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
