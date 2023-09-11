scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to get pricier due to new titanium body, periscope lens

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to get pricier due to new titanium body, periscope lens

Apple iPhone 15 series is set to launch at the Wonderlust event on September 12

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might come with periscope lens for better zoom
SUMMARY
  • Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • The sides and chassis of the Pro models are likely to be made of titanium that will make them lighter and sleek
  • The iPhone Pro Max model is expected to come with periscope lens that will double iPhone’s ability to zoom in on an object

Apple Wanderlust event 2023 will take place on September 12. The highlight of the launch event is going to be iPhone 15 series that is expected to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be pricier because of the new upgrades like that of titanium frame. 

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models: Expected specifications, features 

Ditching the stainless steel body, iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with titanium frame this time around, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He stated that the sides and chassis of the models will be made of titanium that will make them lighter and sleek. 

The Pro models are likely to be 10 per cent lighter than the predecessor because of titanium body. It is also reported that the handsets will come with A17 chip and more RAM that will bring a significant improvement in battery life. This means, these models might offer additional hours of battery life as compared to the previous generation that offered 23 hours of video playback. 

Notably, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be powered by A16 chipset. 

Notably, as was the case last year, the new A17 chip will be exclusive to the Pro models. The base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue using the A16 chip from the previous year.

In terms of camera, the Pro Max model is expected to come with periscope lens that will double iPhone’s ability to zoom in on an object via the hardware lens from 3x to 6x. 

iPhone 15 Pro expected price 

In another report, Gurman suggested that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to get more expensive this year. This is because of titanium frames, new camera sensors and additional storage. 

It is reported that these features are likely to make a difference of $200- $300 between the standard iPhone models and the Pro models.

Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
