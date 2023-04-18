EXCLUSIVE: ‘Anything can be possible here,' says Apple CEO Tim Cook on India

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated India’s first retail store, Apple BKC, in Mumbai today. Talking about India, Cook said that the country is at its tipping point.

“India is at a tipping point. And it feels so great to be here. You can just feel the vibrancy, the dynamism, the feeling that anything here is possible. And it's so great to be a part of it. I am so great to be back," he told Business Today.

He further elaborated that to do well in a market, the company needs to understand the country’s local culture.

“India has its own journey and its own culture. And so you really have to understand the local culture, to do well in a country. And so we're trying to bring our best to India. We brought the online store a few years ago; we now brought retail store and will expand the retail presence on Thursday with a store in Delhi. We have manufacturing here ; we have an extraordinary developer community here; we have musicians. It's great to interface with the artist and the creators here. So there's a huge Apple community in India," he added.

When asked about three things that he is excited about India, Cook said that he is excited about the culture, people and the overall vibe of the country.

“I'm excited about the culture. I'm excited about the people. I'm excited about this feeling here that is hard to describe. But you know it when you feel it, the vibrancy of it all the energy, the enthusiasm. I'm excited about all of those things,” Cook told India Today.

When asked if he felt any different from the last time when he visited India on a tour in 2016, Cook stated, “I think Covid shook us all. But it feels like there's even more energy now than there was before.”

Tim Cook is set to open doors of Apple Saket in New Delhi on April 20 at 10 am. This will be Apple’s second retail store in India, after Apple BKC. As per news reports, the Apple CEO is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

