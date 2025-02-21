Apple has officially discontinued these iPhone models in India to make way for iPhone 16e

Apple has discontinued several older iPhone models in India, including the iPhone SE (3rd Gen), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus, following the launch of the new iPhone 16e. The latest entry-level iPhone brings significant upgrades, including the A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support and a USB Type-C port, making it the company’s most advanced budget offering yet.

Shortly after unveiling the iPhone 16e, Apple pulled the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus from its official India website. While these models are still available through third-party retailers like Flipkart and Amazon, they are expected to sell out soon as stock runs out.

Apple had launched:

• iPhone SE (2022) in March 2022 at a starting price of ₹43,900.

• iPhone 14 in September 2022 for ₹79,900.

• iPhone 14 Plus for ₹89,900.

Apple has followed a similar approach in Europe, where it stopped selling older models that lacked USB Type-C ports, aligning with EU regulations mandating a universal charging standard.

With the removal of these models, Apple’s smartphone lineup in India now consists of:

• iPhone 16 series

• iPhone 16e

• iPhone 15 series

Apple is expected to discontinue the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus when the iPhone 17 lineup is launched next year.

The iPhone 16e starts at ₹59,900 for the 128GB variant, with higher storage options priced as follows:

• 256GB – ₹69,900

• 512GB – ₹89,900

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e begin on February 21, with the official sale starting February 28.

The smartphone comes with:

• 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate

• A18 chip (3nm) for high efficiency

• 48MP rear camera with OIS

• 12MP TrueDepth front camera

• IP68 water and dust resistance

• USB Type-C charging (18W wired, 7.5W wireless)