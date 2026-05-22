Apple India champions Indian student entrepreneurs in latest ‘Great Ideas Start Here’ Mac campaign

Apple India has launched the latest chapter of its "Great Ideas Start Here" campaign, which focuses on a rising wave of student entrepreneurs, who are building startups directly from their college campuses and dorm rooms.

The new campaign highlights a growing cultural shift across India, where young founders are increasingly bypassing traditional startup hubs to launch businesses from hostel rooms and shared apartments, utilising Apple’s Mac ecosystem to build and ship their products.

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An accompanying campaign film captures the duality and hustle of managing student life while engineering a business from scratch, depicting the late nights, uncertainty, momentum shifts, and breakthrough moments experienced by young creators.

Central to the workflows of these student entrepreneurs are the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The latest MacBook Air with the M5 chip introduces a faster CPU, a next-generation GPU, and a dedicated Neural Accelerator in each core. This architecture allows the laptop to handle diverse tasks ranging from creative projects to complex artificial intelligence workflows.

It also features Wi-Fi 7, double the starting storage at 512GB, and an all-aluminium design with exceptional battery life. For heavier workloads, the MacBook Pro provides advanced performance and integrated AI capabilities tailored for professional demands.

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The campaign features three specific student founders, who are transforming concepts into functional products:

Gaurav: A 2025 Swift Student Challenge Distinguished Winner, Gaurav developed a fully functional medical emergency application called Fast Aid in 13 days using his Mac. The application is now live on the App Store, and Gaurav recently presented it to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Ananya: Founder of a sustainable kitchenware brand, Ananya uses her Mac to balance every day college assignments and presentations with content editing for her business.

Kabeer: Kabeer relies on the Mac to handle multiple simultaneous workflows, running AI-driven coding tools while testing his proprietary payment application.

Apple’s annual Swift Student Challenge has become a pathway for these young developers, inviting global students to build original app playgrounds using the Swift coding language. The initiative aims to foster creativity, coding proficiency, and real-world skills applicable to future careers.

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The marketing campaign has officially rolled out on the May 22, 2026, led by 30-second social films across digital and social media channels. It will continue to expand throughout the back-to-school season, introducing longer-form 90-second features on YouTube.