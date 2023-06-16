Apple India employee resigns alleging workplace misconduct, Islamophobia and lack of support

In a recent LinkedIn post that has gained significant attention, a former Apple employee made the shocking revelation of his decision to resign from the prestigious tech giant without securing a new job. The post shed light on his allegations of workplace misconduct, mental harassment, managerial errors, and a disappointing lack of support from the company's HR department.

The ex-employee, who worked at Apple for over 11 years, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities the company provided for him and his family, helping them re-establish themselves after a personal loss. However, after experiencing a series of distressing events, he decided to raise a grievance with the HR department. His concerns included mental harassment, abusive language, potential business misconduct, Islamophobic comments, and managerial errors that resulted in months of upheaval and subsequent mental health issues for him and his family.

According to his post, the HR department reassured him of a thorough investigation but ultimately provided nothing more than denial, insensitivity, and counter-accusations. To his dismay, the ex-employee discovered that the investigation seemed more like a corporate cover-up, aimed at protecting the company's interests rather than addressing his grievances.

Instead of finding support, he was allegedly met with belittling remarks about his mental health and family issues. According to him, the HR representative even went so far as to dismiss the employee's concerns, stating that Apple was not responsible for his mental health issues.

Furthermore, when the employee raised concerns about Islamophobic comments, the HR department claimed that his statements were unsubstantiated by other employees, implying that there was never a genuine investigation. This revelation left the ex-employee with a difficult choice: to fight against the company's dismissive behaviour or prioritise his family's needs during a time of emergency. Ultimately, he chose the latter and tendered his resignation.

Apple has not officially commented on the issue yet.

