Apple Intelligence and Siri overhaul could be delayed even further: Reports

Apple’s plan to upgrade Siri with Apple Intelligence features is facing delays due to engineering issues and software bugs, potentially pushing back its release, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Initially, it was expected that Apple would introduce the AI-enhanced Siri in iOS 18.4, expected to launch in April 2024. However, as the company struggles with inconsistencies in performance, the rollout may be postponed to iOS 18.5 in May or later. Another possibility is that Apple could still introduce the features in iOS 18.4 but disable them by default until further refinements are made.

Apple has already committed to expanding Apple Intelligence support for new languages in April, indicating a tight development timeline. Historically, major new iOS features are not launched as late as May, as Apple typically shifts focus to its next-generation iOS version in June, following its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Siri’s overhaul is part of Apple’s broader AI strategy to remain competitive against rivals such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta. The three primary upgrades Apple is working on include:

Personal Context Awareness: Siri will be able to access user data to provide more accurate responses and actions.

Enhanced App Control: Improved functionality across apps for more seamless interactions.

On-Screen Awareness: Siri will gain the ability to process and respond to content users are viewing on their devices.

Apple employees testing the new Siri functionalities have reported that the features do not yet work consistently, contributing to the delay.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working with Chinese tech companies Baidu and Alibaba to develop AI features compliant with local regulations in China. Delays in iOS 18’s rollout could have long-term consequences, potentially pushing some planned iOS 19 features to 2026.