Apple Intelligence is coming to India in April, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced during the company’s Q1 earnings call that Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of AI-driven capabilities, will be expanding to India in April. Along with India, the update will roll out in multiple languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, as well as localised English support for Singapore, marking a significant step towards making Apple’s AI features more accessible worldwide.

Apple’s Growing Market in India

Apple continues to see strong growth in emerging markets, with India standing out as a key focus area. According to Cook, India set a December-quarter record, and the iPhone was the top-selling model in the country. The company has plans to expand its retail footprint further, announcing the opening of four new Apple Stores in India. This move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to tap into India’s expanding smartphone and PC market, which ranks as the second largest for smartphones and the third largest for PCs and tablets globally.

Apple Intelligence is also making inroads into enterprise applications. Kevan Parekh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Apple mentioned how food delivery giant Zomato has deployed thousands of Macs across its workforce to drive innovation and efficiency.

Vision Pro and Future Enterprise Applications

Beyond traditional products, Apple’s Vision Pro is gaining traction in enterprise use cases. Parekh noted that Cisco has introduced Spatial Meetings, providing a fully immersive video conferencing experience, showcasing the potential of mixed reality in corporate settings.

Looking Ahead

With continued momentum in emerging markets and a push towards AI-driven experiences, Apple is positioning itself for further expansion in 2025. The upcoming rollout of Apple Intelligence to India and other regions, combined with increased device sales and enterprise adoption reflects a strong trajectory for growth in the coming quarters.