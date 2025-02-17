Apple, Meta to enter race for AI-powered humanoid robots; all you need to know

Apple and Meta are set to enter a new phase of technological competition with their focus on AI-powered humanoid robots. The two companies, already rivals in the mixed-reality sector, are now shifting their attention to developing home robots capable of performing everyday tasks such as folding laundry, fetching drinks, and pushing children on swings.

Related Articles

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Meta is adopting a software-first approach by establishing a new unit within its Reality Labs division dedicated to humanoid robotics. The company aims to create a foundational software platform, akin to an 'Android for robots,' which hardware manufacturers can utilise. Meta believes its proficiency in sensors, computing, and AI, including its Llama AI model, provides a competitive advantage. The company has commenced hiring engineers and plans to assist other firms in bringing humanoid robots to market in the coming years.

Apple, known for its seamless integration of hardware and software, is taking a different route. Reports suggest the company is developing a tabletop device featuring a robotic arm attached to a display, marking an advanced version of a smart home hub expected to be launched this year. Additionally, Apple is exploring the creation of a mobile robot, similar to Amazon's Astro. In the future, Apple could potentially develop a full-fledged humanoid robot, positioning itself as a competitor to Tesla's Optimus, which is slated for limited production this year. However, Apple faces the challenge of catching up in AI, having reportedly encountered setbacks with its latest Siri updates, raising concerns about its capability to lead in robotics.

Apple's decade-long investment in self-driving car technology may still offer valuable insights for robotics. The AI challenges involved in enabling a robot to navigate a home are similar to those faced by autonomous vehicles, albeit on legs instead of wheels. Meta's robotics division will be led by Marc Whitten, former CEO of GM's Cruise self-driving unit, while Apple's initiative is headed by Kevin Lynch, the executive behind the Apple Watch and the now-cancelled car project.

As tech giants intensify their efforts, the question is not if humanoid robots will become mainstream, but when. It could happen sooner than anticipated.