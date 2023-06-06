Apple introduces WatchOS 10 which comes with new watch faces, new tools

Apple has announced an update to its Apple Watch software called watchOS 10. This update brings some new features to the Apple Watch. The apps on the watch have been redesigned to show more information at a glance, and there are new ways to navigate and access content. One of the new features is called the Smart Stack, which shows you relevant information based on what you're doing or where you are. For example, if you're traveling, it might show your boarding passes, or if you have a meeting coming up, it will show you that information. The update also includes new watch faces that are colorful and fun, including one with characters from the Peanuts comic strip.

For cyclists, there are new features like the ability to connect to Bluetooth accessories like power meters and speed sensors. This allows the watch to show you new metrics like cycling power and cadence, which can help you track your performance. There are also new features for hikers, including a compass app that generates waypoints and a new topographic map in the Apple Maps app.

The update also includes a new app called Mindfulness, which helps with mental health. You can use this app to log your emotions and moods, and it provides insights into what might be affecting your state of mind. There are also tools to help with vision health, like measuring the time you spend outdoors and reminding you to give your eyes a break from looking at screens too closely.

There are many other updates included in watchOS 10, like the ability to easily share contact information with others, offline maps for navigation when you don't have an internet connection, and the ability to view FaceTime video messages on the watch. The update also introduces new features for enterprise customers and provides new tools for workout app developers.