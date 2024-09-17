Apple iOS 18 is here, but without the big AI features; here's what you’ll still love about it

Apple’s iOS 18 has officially launched, and while it might be missing some of the headline-grabbing AI features like Apple Intelligence, there’s still plenty to get excited about. The update brings some cool upgrades to make your iPhone experience even better, with new customisation options, privacy improvements, and revamped apps. The moment you update your phone, you might feel it looks almost the same. But to get to the big changes, you might have to explore some of the new features.

Say you hit that “install” button. Here's what you'll notice.

No Apple Intelligence yet, but that’s okay

First off, the big one—Apple Intelligence, Apple’s much-hyped AI feature, is missing from this initial iOS 18 release. It was the main attraction when Apple announced the update, promising smarter Siri, AI-powered writing tools, and features like generating images from prompts. But Apple decided to hold off, and we’ll have to wait for iOS 18.1 before we see any of that magic. The delay is a bit of a letdown if you’ve been looking forward to those next-level features, but there’s still a lot packed into this update.

Customisation gets a major boost

Let’s start with how your iPhone looks and feels. iOS 18 brings some seriously upgraded customisation options for your Home Screen. Now, you can rearrange your apps and widgets in more flexible layouts, leaving empty spaces if you want a cleaner, more minimal look. Widgets can get bigger, and there’s even a new dark tint for app icons that pairs perfectly with Dark Mode, giving your screen a sleek, modern vibe.

You can also add coloured tints to your app icons to match your wallpaper, giving you more control over your phone’s style. It’s a small change, but for those who love a customised Home Screen, this is a game-changer. You can customise all this by just long pressing on the home screen and then clicking on the 'Edit' button on the top left.

Messages gets a glow-up

For those who live in their Messages app, there are some fantastic updates. Scheduling texts is finally a thing! You can set a message to go out at a specific time, which is super handy for everything from birthday wishes to work reminders.

Apple has also upgraded the Tapback feature—now you can react to messages with any emoji. And if you’re someone who’s always sending links, the link previews are much nicer, with a background that matches the content.

The all-new Control Centre

Apple has overhauled Control Centre, making it more customisable than ever. You can now rearrange everything, resize buttons, and even split Control Centre into multiple screens—so you can have one screen dedicated to media, another to HomeKit controls, and more. Swiping through these screens is super smooth, and it’s never been easier to get your most-used features right at your fingertips.

Plus, third-party apps can now integrate their controls into Control Centre, giving you even more options. It’s a small change but makes daily interactions with your phone much faster and easier.

Privacy, privacy, privacy

Apple is all about privacy, and iOS 18 takes that up a notch. Now, you can lock any app using Face ID or Touch ID, which means even if your phone is unlocked, apps like Photos or Messages can still require extra authentication. You can also hide apps completely, tucking them away in a hidden folder that won’t show up in search or send notifications.

Another cool addition: apps that ask for access to your contacts can now be granted access to specific contacts only. So, no more giving your entire contact list to an app when all you need is one or two names.

Revamped Photos app

The Photos app has also seen a nice update. The new Collections feature organises your pictures into groups like recent trips, people, pets, and more, making it much easier to find what you’re looking for. The entire app has been redesigned to segregate pictures in an easier fashion. Under the 'Library' you can access tabs like 'Recent Days', 'People', 'Memories', 'Trips' and more.

You can also reorder and customise these tabs, depending on your preferences.

Customise your lock screen buttons

If you’ve ever been annoyed by accidentally activating your camera or flashlight from the Lock Screen, this update is for you. With iOS 18, you can finally swap out or remove those buttons altogether. Simply long press your Lock Screen, tap Customise, and select Lock Screen. From there, tap the “–” button to remove the Camera or Flashlight icons, or hit the “+” button to add new controls. You can replace them with other useful shortcuts like Dark Mode, Voice Memos, or even third-party controls.

Try Safari’s Distraction Control

One of the coolest new features in Safari is Distraction Control. This tool hides annoying elements on webpages like cookie popups, newsletter banners, and sign-in windows, making your browsing experience much cleaner. It doesn’t block ads, but it’s a great way to clear out clutter that gets in the way.

To use it, head to any webpage, tap the Page Menu, and select Hide Distracting Items. You can tap on static elements you want to hide, and if you change your mind, just go back and unhide them through the same menu. Don’t see the option? Tap the three dots in the Page Menu, hit Edit, and add it.

Still a lot to unpack

Sure, we’re missing Apple Intelligence for now, but iOS 18 brings enough fresh features to keep things interesting. From deeper customisation options and better messaging tools to a more flexible Control Centre and enhanced privacy, this update is packed with changes that will make your iPhone experience smoother, more fun, and more secure.