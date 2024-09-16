Biggest iOS release for iPhones rolling out today: Apple's iOS 18 update to be available for download

Apple’s highly anticipated iOS 18 update rolls out today, 16 September, marking the company's most significant software update since the first iPhone launch. Originally announced at WWDC 2024, iOS 18 introduces groundbreaking features centred on Apple Intelligence, an AI-powered system designed to enhance user experience across apps.

At the core of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI tools deeply integrated into the operating system. Described as “AI for the rest of us,” it combines generative AI with personal context, offering new ways to write, generate images, and interact with Siri. Writing Tools allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text in apps like Mail and Notes, while the Image Playground app can generate images based on prompts, with stylised options for sketches and animations. Siri, now smarter and more contextually aware, can perform actions like editing photos, managing files, and even calling on ChatGPT for more complex requests.

Beyond the AI capabilities, iOS 18 brings several customisation features. The redesigned Home Screen offers more flexibility, letting users rearrange apps and widgets with open spaces around wallpapers. Control Centre has also been overhauled, with the option to resize controls and create multiple screens for different functions. For the first time, iPhone users can schedule texts in the Messages app, and the Tapback feature now supports any emoji, thanks to the new Genmoji tool. Additionally, iPhone 14 and newer models gain satellite messaging, enabling text communication without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

iOS 18 enhances privacy features, including the ability to lock apps behind Face ID or Touch ID, and even hide apps entirely from the Home Screen. For the first time, apps can be granted access to select contacts rather than the entire contact list, offering more granular control over data sharing.

While Apple Intelligence will only be available on iPhone 15 Pro models and later, and devices with M-series chips, iOS 18 brings improvements to older iPhones too. A new Game Mode boosts performance by minimising background activity, and there are updates to Safari, Photos, Mail, and more.

When will AI features come to iOS 18?

Despite the rollout beginning today, the Apple Intelligence features won’t arrive until iOS 18.1 later this year. However, iPhone users can begin exploring the host of other new features and improvements today.

Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 18?

iOS 18 is available for over 25 different iPhone models, starting from the latest iPhone 16 series down to older models like the iPhone SE (2nd generation). Here’s a full list of iPhones that can run iOS 18:

• iPhone 16 series (all models)

• iPhone 15 series (all models)

• iPhone 14 series (all models)

• iPhone 13 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)

• iPhone 12 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)

• iPhone 11 series (Pro, Pro Max)

• iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

• iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

How to download iOS 18

1. Back Up Your Device: Before updating, it’s always a good idea to back up your iPhone using iCloud or iTunes to avoid losing any important data.

2. Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your iPhone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has sufficient battery charge. It’s recommended to have at least 50% battery life or connect your phone to a charger during the update.

3. Go to Settings: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

4. Navigate to Software Update: Go to General > Software Update.

5. Download and Install: If iOS 18 is available for your device, you’ll see an option to Download and Install. Tap this, agree to the terms and conditions, and let your phone begin the download.

6. Restart and Install: Once the download is complete, your iPhone will restart to install iOS 18. Follow any on-screen prompts, and your device will finish updating.