Business Today
Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 now available at discounts on Flipkart: Check deal prices

The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 52,999, iPhone 14 at Rs 56,999 and iPhone 15 at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart.

Flipkart is currently hosting Month End Mobile Fest sale in India. Apple iPhone models like iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 are now available at massive discounts on Flipkart. Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,990, all three iPhone models are now available at a discounted price. iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 52,999, iPhone 14 at Rs 56,999 and iPhone 15 at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers will also get bank discounts on the purchase. Notably, the sale will come to an end on March 30.

Apple iPhone 15, launched at a starting price of Rs 79,990, is selling at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. Customers will get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on Citi Bank credit cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 64,999. It is available in Pink, Black, Blue, Green and Yellow colour options.

iPhone 14, on the other hand, is listed at Rs 56,999 on Flipkart, down from the launch price of Rs 79,990. iPhone 14 Plus is also available at Rs 66,999 on the e-commerce platform. Buyers can also get Rs 1,250 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. They come in Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Purple, Yellow and Product (Red) colour variants.

iPhone 13 is available at Rs 52,999 on Flipkart. Buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. It comes in Blue, Green, Starlight, Midnight and Pink colour options.

During the ongoing Flipkart sale, you will also get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on Xiaomi 14 that was launched at a starting price of Rs 59,999. Realme 12 5G will be available at a Rs 1,000 bank discount while Oppo F25 is selling at a starting price of Rs 23,999 and a Rs 2,000 instant discount. Nothing Phone (2a) is also selling at a starting price of Rs 21,999 after an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Flipkart has further confirmed that Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Realme 12x 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro series will launch in India in the month of April on Flipkart.

Also Read: 

Uber driver dupes Delhi passenger with fake screenshot, charges double fare

Vivo T3 5G to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Check India price, sale offers, specs

Published on: Mar 27, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
