Uber driver dupes Delhi passenger with fake screenshot, charges double fare

In a recent incident in Delhi, an Uber user was duped into paying double the fare by the cab driver. The incident was shared by the victim on Reddit which was first spotted by MoneyControl. The man, along with his father, had booked an Uber ride from Indira Gandhi International Airport to their home.

The app showed a fare of Rs 340 but the driver demanded Rs 648 upon reaching the destination, blaming it on extra waiting charges. The driver showed a screenshot with a higher fare to convince the man. The man was reluctant to argue late at night and hence decided to pay the requested amount. However, suspecting foul play, the man took a photo of the driver's phone screen and later contacted Uber's customer support.

It was found that the driver had lied and the customer received a partial refund. The man warned fellow users to be careful and trust only the fare displayed on the app, suspecting the driver may have used a fake app to alter the payment details. Similar experiences were shared by others in the comments.

A similar incident was reported on Reddit by the son of an Uber user who was about to get scammed. The user with name 'Every_Description_34' claims that most drivers in Delhi are fine, but drivers outside IGI Airport in Delhi were scamming a lot of people especially tourists. He claimed that "they show fake payment screenshots and when questioned they say it’s parking charges." He claimed he had encountered several such incidents.

Another user shares ordeal with driver

In Bengaluru, Google software engineer Raj Vikramaditya reported a negative experience with an Uber driver who demanded he and his friend leave the vehicle on the middle of the road. The driver agitated after he was requested to stop talking on loud speaker.

Vikramaditya's complaint on X (formerly Twitter) prompted a response from Uber India, assuring investigation and action. He suggested Uber introduce features for reporting in-ride issues, like non-functional AC and drivers using phones, via the app with AI verification for enforcement.