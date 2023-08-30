Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may get an all new colour option; check details

Apple has announced the launch date of its iPhone 15 series globally. The new smartphones will be made public on September 12. The company is expected to launch four new iPhone models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, several rumours are doing rounds on the internet. The latest rumours reveal that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will come with a new colour option.

Apple iPhone 15 series expected colour variants

As per the tipster @MajinBuOfficial, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will come in a new green colour option. This is expected to look similar to the iPhone 12 colour variant.

A report by 9to5Mac revealed that the standard iPhone 15 models will come in Black, Green, Blue, Pink and Yellow colour variants. This is in line with the tipster’s information.

As for the Pro models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to be available in Blue, Silver, Space Black and Titan Gray colour variants.

Apple iPhone 15 series expected specifications

One of the biggest change this year is that Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to come with a USB Type-C port, ditching the iconic lighting port. The smartphone is likely to come with the new A17 chipset and might run on iOS 17 software out of the box.

Apple iPhone 15 is likely to house a 3,877 mAh battery, which is likely to be equipped with an iPhone 14’s 3,279 mAh battery. The upcoming models are expected to come with support for 35W fast charging. It is also rumoured that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will feature the new dynamic island. It was first made available in the Pro models in iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 15 expected price

Apple iPhone 15 models are expected to be priced in the same range as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. They were launched last year at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. The standard models are not expected to come with a price hike this year but the Pro models may witness a price hike.

