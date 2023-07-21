Apple iPhone 15 launch might get delayed to October this year: Report

Apple mostly launches its iPhone series in September every year. However, the upcoming iPhone 15 series launch is likely to get delayed by a few weeks and might take place in October, reports MacRumors.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch

As per the report, a global securities analyst at Bank of America, Wamsi Mohan, hints that the iPhone 15 series launch is likely to be pushed to the fourth quarter of the year. This means, Apple might host its iPhone launch event sometime between October and December. This comes after conducting channel checks in Apple’s supply chain. The analyst hasn't specified the exact reason for this delay.

Facing Issues with New Display

A new report by The Information reveals that Apple is facing issues with availability of displays of some iPhone models. It added that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be available in limited numbers at the launch. This delay is reported to be due to the problem with screen manufacturing at LG Display. These problems occurred because a new manufacturing process has been used to shrink the bezels size of the display. This is the same issue that happened with the Apple Watch 7 display that led to a delay of 1 month for the sales.

The iPhone 15 Pro model display is reportedly failing the reliability tests during a process in which it is fused with the metal shell. Apple is making the required changes in these displays, manufactured by LG, so that they can pass these tests.

It is because of these issues that the launch is likely to be delayed this year.

The report revealed that although there are issues with the displays, the launch will still take place on time in September. These are two different contradicting reports that have surfaced online recently.

Notably, Apple launched its iPhone 14 series on September 7 last year. However, iPhone 14 Plus debuted a month later, due to production disruptions caused by Chinese lockdowns at manufacturing sites.

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

