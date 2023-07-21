OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 chipset, display and more details tipped ahead of official launch

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones in the coming months in India. A report by MySmartPrice revealed key details including chipset, storage and more of the OnePlus 12R while another report by Smartprix has revealed OnePlus 12 specs. Both OnePlus smartphones are expected to launch in global markets, including India in January 2024.

OnePlus 12 expected specifications

As per the Smartprix report, OnePlus 12 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might come with a punch-hole front camera. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of battery, OnePlus 12 might house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports either 100W or 150W fast charging.

For photography, OnePlus 12 is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64MP periscope sensor. It is expected to sport a 32MP front-facing camera.

Also Watch: Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Infinix Note 30, Samsung Galaxy F14, Vivo T2x and more

OnePlus 12R expected specifications

The MySmartPrice report suggests that OnePlus 12R is likely to come with a 6.7-inch display that offers 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. OnePlus 12R is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus 12R is rumoured to be equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. It is also expected to feature a Type-C port for charging and an alert slider.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R expected launch timeline

As per the tipster Max Jambor, the two OnePlus smartphones are likely to launch in January 2024 globally. The smartphones might make their debut in China in December this year.

No worries folks! Global launch will take place in January ✅ and not in February as some people are reporting 😉 https://t.co/wNpMHW1aFe — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 18, 2023

Also Read:

Elon Musk's Twitter VS Mark Zuckerberg's Threads: What are the key differences and who wins?

Elon Musk’s Twitter enters job search market as verified companies start listing jobs