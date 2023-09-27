Apple iPhone 15 Pro heating issues could impact sales: Analyst

Apple iPhone 15 Pro went on sale last week and has attracted a lot of buyers. Many new owners of the iPhone 15 Pro series later revealed issues with overheating. Many even claimed that the iPhone was too hot to even touch. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has come forward with an explanation of the major issue found in the new iPhone 15 Pro models. Kuo clarified that the issue is not related to the new 3nm chipset built by TSMC.

Kuo claimed that the primary cause according to his findings is the compromises made to make the device lighter. He claimed the use of titanium in the frame of the new devices has provided lighter weight but it has negatively impacted the thermal efficiency. Kuo goes on to claim that Apple may address the concerns about overheating issues in an iPhone 15 Pro by using a software update. However, the company may have to reduce the performance of the processors in order to provide a working solution. The analyst further claimed that the new issue could also impact the shipments during the life cycle of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Ming-Chi Kuo stated (via Medium), "My survey indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro series overheating issues are unrelated to TSMC’s advanced 3nm node. The primary cause is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame, which negatively impacts thermal efficiency. It’s expected that Apple will address this through software updates, but improvements may be limited unless Apple lowers processor performance. If Apple does not properly address this issue, it could negatively impact shipments over the product life cycle of the iPhone 15 Pro series."

Some instances where users complained about over-heating issues:



@AppleSupport New iphone 15 pro battery sucks getting only 4 hrs screen time. Also experiencing over heating.

— Gaurav Gondhalekar (@Gau56rav) September 26, 2023

iPhone 15 pro max Natural titanium 256 GB. It is heating up as hell and already hanged to new one. But this one also heating up. 10 minutes video call and it stops working and days "iPhone needs to cool down". Who else has this problem? — Jamshidbek Avazov (@mravazoff) September 25, 2023

Is the iPhone 15 pro (titanium) heating up upon 5 mins of an audio call for anyone? Struggling with this as mine is :( #iPh15Pro #apple #singapore #AppleCare @AppleSupport September 24, 2023

Contrary to these instances, many users have also shared that they haven't experienced any heating. So far, Apple has not issued any notice about the overheating problems. Apple is also dealing with numerous reports about fragile glass back on both the Pro models. Popular YouTuber Jerry Rig Everything, during his durability test, showcased that the iPhone 15 Pro Max glass back cracked during the bend test.

