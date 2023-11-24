Apple iPhone 15 selling with discount of Rs 8,000 during Black Friday sale: Check deal

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series is now available with huge discount and offers in India. During the ongoing Black Friday sale on Croma, iPhone 15 is available at a discount of Rs 8,000. This handset was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 back in September this year.

Apple iPhone 15 deal price

On Croma, iPhone 15 is listed at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The retailer is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, which will bring the cost down to Rs 74,900. In addition to this, the company is also offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 to all online buyers. With all the discounts, iPhone 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs 71,900 on Croma. Buyers will also get an exchange offer in case they have an old device.

iPhone 15 is available in Black, Green, Pink, Blue and Yellow colour variants. In terms of storage, you will get it in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The 512GB variant will only be eligible for Rs 5000 cashback for HDFC card holders but the Rs 3,000 instant discount won’t be available.

Apple iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, A16 Bionic chip and a dual rear camera that includes 48MP primary sensor and 12MP sensor. It comes with a 12MP front-facing camera. iPhone 15 also features Dynamic Island feature and IP68 rating for water resistance. It also supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 14 Offer

Apple iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 65,490 on Croma. Customers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit card which will bring the price down to Rs 61,490.

In addition to these, buyers will also get discounts and offers on Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9 and more. Laptops, earphones, tablets, Android smartphones, home appliances and more are also available at low prices.

Black Friday sale is also live on Vijay Sales currently. There, iPhone 15, is available at an effective price of Rs 72,900. On Vijay Sales, you will also get offers and discounts on other Apple devices including AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, iPad, AirTags and more.

