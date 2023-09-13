Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch: iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900; iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max start at a price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively. The most expensive iPhone with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 1,99,900. The Pro models will be available in four colours: Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, Black Titanium and White Titanium.

iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 1,34,900 (128 GB)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 1,59,900 (256 GB)

iPhone 15: Rs 79,900 (128 GB)

iPhone 15 Plus: Rs 89,900 (128 GB)

Availability

The iPhone 15 standard models and iPhone 15 Pro models pre-orders will start from September 15. Both variants of the phones will be made available from September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 Features

The iPhone 15 models come with a new dynamic island, ditching the older notch design. This offers the added functionality of a dynamic island. Apple has also replaced the Lightning port with a USB Type-C port. However, the non-Pro models are getting the slightly slower USB 2 and the Pro models are getting the USB 3.

iPhone 15 Pro models get a major upgrade in terms of the use of material. Stainless steel has made way for titanium. Apple claims the iPhone 15 Pro is the lightest Pro the company has ever made. The Pro Max model now gets a periscope lens which offers 5x optical zoom.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro gets the A17 Pro chipsets. The company claims the Pro chip is as powerful as desktops. The iPhone 15 Pro also gets some gaming features like ray tracing. The company claims it will provide smoother gameplay even with Ray Tracing on.

