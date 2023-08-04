Apple iPhone 14 is available at a discount of Rs 13,500 on Amazon

Ahead of the iPhone 15 launch, iPhone 14 is selling with massive discounts on Amazon in India. During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Apple iPhone 14, launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, is available at a discount of Rs 13,500 in India. Check out the limited-time deal available on the e-commerce platform now.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Apple iPhone 14 deal

During the ongoing sale, iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 67,499, down from Rs 79,900. Buyers can get an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount on SBI Credit cards, which will bring down the price to Rs 66,499. This is the lowest price that iPhone 14 has ever been sold at. This is a limited-time deal as the price of iPhone 14 is increasing on the website.

Notably, Amazon Great Freedom Festival will end on August 8 in India. Buyers can also get discounts and offers on Galaxy Z Fold5, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Moto Razr 40, Realme Narzo 60 Pro, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and more.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series in the month of September. The new series might include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per a new report by 9to5Mac, the tech giant is planning to launch the upcoming lineup in the third week of September, as the mobile carriers have advised employees against taking leaves during that time.

The employees are reportedly asked not to take a leave on September 13. The report adds that Apple is likely to open pre-orders on September 15.

Lower Demand

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently hinted that the demand of iPhone 15 is likely to be less than that of iPhone 14. This time, iPhone 15 series’ Pro models are likely to witness a major price hike of up to $200 while the standard models are expected to launch at the same price as iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

In terms of design, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come with a dynamic island feature along with USB Type-C port instead of its traditional Lightning port.

Apple sales

Apple has achieved a market share of over 5 per cent in the quarter that ended in June 2023. According to data provided by IDC, the company also registered an overall YoY growth of 61 per cent, making it one of the biggest gainers in the Indian smartphone industry along with Chinese manufacturers POCO and OnePlus. The iPhone sales, especially the non-pro models, have provided impressive growth for the brand in India. The company is expected to reach a market share of 7 per cent by the end of this year.

