Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: First Impressions

Apple launched its much-awaited iPhone 16 series that includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. I got my hands on the new models at the Apple Park, Cupertino and here’s my first impressions.

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus sports a 6.7-inch screen, a popular size in India. Both models now come in the eye-catching Ultramarine color, which is sure to turn heads. The two models have the same specifications except for the screen size.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth upgrading from an iPhone 14 or even an iPhone 15, the answer is yes. These models have leapt ahead by several generations, now powered by the A18 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence and improved battery life. When you combine the new Apple silicon with iOS 18, the iPhone 16 lineup is built from the ground up with intelligence at its core.

One feature I want to highlight is how pocketable the iPhone 16 feels. But if you're looking for a perfect balance of size and usability, the iPhone 16 Plus hits the sweet spot. And here's something exciting: the camera control feature isn’t limited to the Pro models anymore. You can now double-tap to change camera styles and access other features, all with a delicate touch.

Apple Intelligence is also present in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, allowing you to do things like erase objects from photos or use smart features in apps like Notes. For example, in the Notes app, you can select text and have Apple Intelligence proofread it, rewrite it to be more professional, friendly, or even romantic. This seamless AI integration extends to the Messages and Mail apps as well, making the iPhone 16 series a standout.

In terms of design, you’ll notice a different camera module layout, so you can easily identify the new iPhones from a distance. The camera system itself has seen significant upgrades. You can take stunning macro shots with the ultra-wide sensor, now available on the iPhone 16, making it much more versatile.

So, between the A18 chip, enhanced camera features, and the integration of Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus offer a compelling upgrade.