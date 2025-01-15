Apple iPhone 16 selling at lowest price since launch on Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

If you’ve been eyeing the latest iPhone 16 series, now might be the perfect time to upgrade. Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering significant discounts on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as part of their ongoing sales. With prices dropping to the lowest since launch, here’s everything you need to know about these deals and why it could be the best time to get the new iPhone 16 models.

The deals: Flipkart vs Amazon

Flipkart’s Monumental Sale:

• iPhone 16 (128GB): Rs 69,999 (down from Rs 79,900)

• iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): Rs 79,999 (down from Rs 89,900)

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale:

• iPhone 16 (128GB): Rs 74,900

• iPhone 16 Plus (128GB): Rs 84,900

Flipkart clearly offers the better deals on both models, with discounts of up to Rs 10,000 compared to their original prices. Amazon’s prices are slightly higher, but if you have Amazon-specific bank offers or gift cards, you might still score a better deal.

iPhone 16 features

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with significant upgrades compared to previous models.



1. Apple Intelligence features

One of the key highlights of the new iPhone 16 series is that it fully supports Apple’s Intelligence suite, the company’s AI-powered features designed to make your device smarter and more intuitive. This includes advanced personalisation, improved voice commands, and real-time insights across apps.



2. Upgraded camera setup

The iPhone 16 series boasts an all-new camera system, featuring better low-light performance, enhanced optical zoom, and improved stabilisation for smoother videos. If you’re into photography or videography, this is a notable upgrade over the iPhone 15 series.

3. Performance

Powered by the latest A18 chip, these phones promise better efficiency and faster speeds, making them ideal for gaming, multitasking, and creative workflows. Additionally, the new chipsets allow the phone to run AI-powered tasks natively on the device.

The current sale prices on Flipkart and Amazon are the lowest we’ve seen since the iPhone 16 series launched. At Rs 69,999, the iPhone 16 on Flipkart is particularly enticing, offering a Rs 10,000 discount. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Plus at Rs 79,999 is a great deal for those looking for a larger screen.

To sweeten the deal, both platforms typically offer additional benefits during sales, like bank offers, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options.