Apple iPhone 17 global pricing compared: India vs UAE vs US vs UK

Apple has rolled out the iPhone 17 series globally, and while India is one of its fastest-growing markets, the pricing here is not the most affordable. The new lineup, comprising the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, starts at ₹82,900 in India for the base iPhone 17 (256GB). Pre-orders open on September 12 and sales begin September 19.
iPhone 17 India pricing recap:
• iPhone 17 (256GB): ₹82,900
• iPhone 17 Air (256GB): ₹1,19,900
• iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): ₹1,34,900
• iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): ₹1,49,900
iPhone 17 prices around the world
Here is how the iPhone 17 series is priced globally (base 256GB model) with approximate India rupee conversions in brackets:
|
Country
|
iPhone 17
|
iPhone 17 Air
|
iPhone 17 Pro
|
iPhone 17 Pro Max
|
India
|
₹82,900
|
₹1,19,900
|
₹1,34,900
|
₹1,49,900
|
US
|
$799 (₹71,000)
|
$999 (₹88,800)
|
$1,099 (₹97,600)
|
$1,199 (₹1,06,400)
|
Japan
|
JPY 129,800 (₹78,000)
|
JPY 159,800 (₹96,000)
|
JPY 179,800 (₹1,08,000)
|
JPY 194,800 (₹1,17,000)
|
UAE
|
AED 3,099 (₹75,000)
|
AED 3,499 (₹84,700)
|
AED 4,299 (₹1,04,000)
|
AED 4,699 (₹1,14,000)
|
Germany
|
EUR 949 (₹98,000)
|
EUR 1,199 (₹1,23,800)
|
EUR 1,299 (₹1,34,000)
|
EUR 1,449 (₹1,49,000)
|
UK
|
GBP 949 (₹1,14,000)
|
GBP 999 (₹1,20,000)
|
GBP 1,099 (₹1,32,000)
|
GBP 1,199 (₹1,44,000)
|
China
|
CNY 5,999 (₹74,300)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Australia
|
AUD 1,399 (₹82,000)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Canada
|
CAD 1,129 (₹72,000)
|
—
|
—
|
—
Where is the iPhone 17 cheapest?
• United States: At around ₹71,000, the US offers the lowest price for the iPhone 17.
• Canada: At about ₹72,000, Canadian pricing is nearly as cheap.
• UAE and China: Also undercut India, with prices around ₹74,000–₹75,000.
Where is it most expensive?
• United Kingdom: ₹1,14,000 for the base iPhone 17 makes it one of the priciest places to buy.
• Germany: ₹98,000 also puts it above the Indian pricing.
Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16 pricing
Last year’s iPhone 16 (128GB) launched in India at ₹79,900. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, but now offers double the storage (256GB), making it a better value proposition despite the higher entry price.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max now goes all the way up to 2TB storage at ₹2,29,900, a first for Apple, compared to last year’s 1TB limit.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine