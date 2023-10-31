Apple iPhone Hacking Alert: How safe are Apple devices and what should you do to stay safe

Many notable Apple users have reported receiving an ominous message titled 'ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May be Targeting your iPhone'. This unexpected alert has sparked widespread concern among the opposition leaders of the country, raising questions about the security of premium devices like iPhones.

Apple is renowned for its robust security measures, which include multiple layers of protection both on and off devices. These range from features like FaceID, TouchID, and password authentication to software-oriented protection where the company pushes updates to fix flaws and vulnerabilities. However, the new State-Sponsored Attackers alert is a rarity among other safety warnings and is considered extremely dangerous by Apple. These attacks are highly complex and can cost millions of dollars to develop.

So, how can users protect themselves from such safety flaws? Here are some steps:

1. Update your device: Whether it's your phone or laptop, keeping your device updated is crucial for safety. This applies to other platforms like Windows and Android as well. For immediate threats, use a passcode for your device.

2. Use 2-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security to your device. Also, refrain from clicking random links and downloading random files.

3. Enter Lockdown Mode: If you suspect you are being targeted on any Apple device like an iPhone or MacBook, you can use this mode for extreme protection. However, this mode restricts access to many services. You can find this option in the Privacy & Security features in the Settings.

In addition to these steps, you can also get your device forensically examined for any kind of malware. As a last resort, you can reset your device but remember to only restore apps and services that you trust.

