Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to create 1 lakh jobs in India

Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao confirmed that the investment by Foxconn will create 1,00,000 jobs in the state

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to open a new facility in Telangana Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to open a new facility in Telangana

One of Apple's primary suppliers in India, Foxconn will be investing in India, and in the process it will create 1 lakh jobs. The iPhone maker will be investing in an electronics manufacturing facility in the state of Telangana. 

Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao confirmed that the investment by Apple iPhone maker Foxconn will create 1,00,000 jobs in the state. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu also met to discuss the development.

Telangana's Chief Minister's Office has claimed that the state's youth will be given preference to fill out 'as many jobs as possible'. 

Currently, Foxconn has set up facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These facilities are used to manufacture products for Apple and Amazon. Other than Foxconn, Apple has two more suppliers operating in India, including Pegatron and Wistron. The Taiwanese company's renewed interest in India can be attributed to growing global geo-political tensions surrounding US and China. However, the biggest Apple iPhone manufacturing facility owned by Foxconn is established in China.

Also read: Apple to use its own modems in iPhones in 2024: Qualcomm CEO at MWC 2023

Published on: Mar 03, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Mar 03, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
