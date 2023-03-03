Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to create 1 lakh jobs in India

One of Apple's primary suppliers in India, Foxconn will be investing in India, and in the process it will create 1 lakh jobs. The iPhone maker will be investing in an electronics manufacturing facility in the state of Telangana.

Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao confirmed that the investment by Apple iPhone maker Foxconn will create 1,00,000 jobs in the state. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Foxconn Chairman Young Liu also met to discuss the development.

On the occasion of this announcement, @MinisterKTR @KTRBRS expressed happiness that the proposed unit has a potential to provide employment to over one lakh people. March 2, 2023

Telangana's Chief Minister's Office has claimed that the state's youth will be given preference to fill out 'as many jobs as possible'.

We will ensure that as many jobs as possible out of the one lakh to be created are available to the local Telangana youth. Assure Chairman Young Liu that the State Govt. will provide all kinds of support to Foxconn for its operations in Telangana: CM Sri KCR — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 2, 2023

Currently, Foxconn has set up facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These facilities are used to manufacture products for Apple and Amazon. Other than Foxconn, Apple has two more suppliers operating in India, including Pegatron and Wistron. The Taiwanese company's renewed interest in India can be attributed to growing global geo-political tensions surrounding US and China. However, the biggest Apple iPhone manufacturing facility owned by Foxconn is established in China.



