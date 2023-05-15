scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn to invest over Rs 4,110 crore, create 25,000 jobs with new plant in Telangana

The facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s operations in Telangana. It will add to the producer's existing production capacity in India

Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony held in Telangana Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony held in Telangana

Foxconn and the Government of Telangana have announced the groundbreaking for a new electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana. The ceremony occurred in the presence of the Minister for Industries & Commerce, ITE&C and MA&UD K T Rama Rao, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology Chairman & CEO Sidney Lu. The proposed electronics manufacturing facility is being set up in Kongara Kalan. 

According to a joint statement issued by the company, the new facility promises to deliver 'world-class products' to the markets. The facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s operations in Telangana. It will add to the producer's existing production capacity in India.

Telangana govt has promised that the new facility will be able to create 25,000 jobs in the first phase itself with a total investment of $500 million (roughly Rs 4,112 crore). 
 
In a tweet, Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister, KTR said, "Demonstrating the “Telangana Speed”, I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn’s plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today. With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase."

Foxconn is the primary supplier of the American tech giant Apple. The company supplies iPhones and other Apple products to the company. Reportedly, the new Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus production will start in Foxconn and other three supplier. Tata Group will be the latest supplier to join the list. The company will be taking over Wistron's manufacturing facility. 

Published on: May 15, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
