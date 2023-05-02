Apple iPhone maker Wistron to wind up operations in India after Tata takeover: Report

The Taiwanese electronics company, Wistron, is set to wind down its operations in India after over fifteen years of doing business. The company is planning to withdraw from India, according to a report by BusinessLine. Wistron will likely approach the National Company Law Tribunal and the Registrar of Companies to dissolve its India operations within the next year, the report claims.

As reported last month, Wistron's iPhone manufacturing facilities in Karnataka will be taken over by Tata Electronics. The iPhone maker's Karnataka facility constitutes the largest portion of its overall business in India.



Apart from the South Indian facility which accounted for a substantial portion of iPhone production in India, Wistron had plans for the Internet of Things. The company also had plans to expand production in the EV space. Currently, the Karanataka facility has 12,000 employees.

According to the Businessline report, Wistron’s services business for the repair and maintenance of Apple products will be the only operations that will continue in India. The company can start the winding down process once the Tata Electronics takeover is complete.

Wistron's first India subsidiary was incorporated in 2008 as a sales and maintenance service center called "ICT Service Management Solutions (India) Private Limited."

The 44-acre Bangalore facility of Wistron has eight assembly lines and currently manufactures iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 models. Wistron is one of three Taiwanese iPhone manufacturers in India, along with Foxconn and Pegatron Corp. Foxconn owns the lion's share in manufacturing of Apple iPhones in India.

