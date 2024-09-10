Apple iPhones to get iOS 18 next week; here’s the full list of supported devices

Apple’s highly anticipated “It’s Glowtime” event has wrapped up, unveiling the iPhone 16 series and marking the official launch of iOS 18. The latest iOS update brings a range of new features, including customisation options and, later this year, Apple Intelligence—an AI-driven upgrade that introduces tools like a ChatGPT-powered Siri, image generation, and content editing capabilities. The first iteration of the iOS 18 will be rolled out on September 16.

If you’re using an older iPhone, you’re probably curious whether your device will get these new features. Let’s break it down.

Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 18?

iOS 18 is available for over 25 different iPhone models, starting from the latest iPhone 16 series down to older models like the iPhone SE (2nd generation). Here’s a full list of iPhones that can run iOS 18:

• iPhone 16 series (all models)

• iPhone 15 series (all models)

• iPhone 14 series (all models)

• iPhone 13 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)

• iPhone 12 series (including mini, Pro, Pro Max)

• iPhone 11 series (Pro, Pro Max)

• iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

• iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

So, if your iPhone is on this list, you’ll be able to update to iOS 18 and enjoy most of the new features.

Apple Intelligence: Who gets the AI-powered tools?

One of the most exciting parts of iOS 18 is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI-powered tools. These include a more advanced Siri, which is now capable of handling more complex tasks thanks to ChatGPT integration, as well as features like AI-assisted proofreading and image generation. However, not every iPhone will support these tools.

Here’s a list of iPhones that will get the full Apple Intelligence features:

• iPhone 16 series (all models)

• iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

If you own an iPhone 15 (standard or Plus), or any older model, you’ll miss out on these AI-powered features. But don’t worry—you’ll still get all the other improvements iOS 18 has to offer.

If your iPhone is compatible, here’s how to get ready for the iOS 18 update:

1. Charge your phone – Ensure your iPhone is plugged into a power source or has at least 70% battery to avoid interruptions during the update.

2. Connect to Wi-Fi – Use a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the update.

3. Free up storage – You’ll need about 10 GB of free space for the update.

4. Back up your data – It’s always a good idea to back up your iPhone via iCloud or your computer before a major update.

What to expect if you have an older iPhone

Even if your iPhone doesn’t support Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 brings plenty of exciting updates. You’ll enjoy new personalisation features, enhanced privacy settings, and improved overall performance. iPhones like the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 will still see a noticeable boost in speed and functionality.