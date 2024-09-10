Bigger screen, smaller price tag: Apple iPhone 16 Pro series debuts with lower price in India

Apple has significantly reduced the prices of its iPhone 16 Pro models in India, a rare move considering international prices have remained unchanged. During Apple’s recent “Glowtime” event, the company launched the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, introducing several major updates to its flagship phones, including larger displays, enhanced camera features, and cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price in India

In India, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) now starts at ₹1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is priced at ₹1,44,900. This is a notable decrease from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro prices, where the iPhone 15 Pro was launched at ₹1,34,990 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at ₹1,56,990. Apple has kept the international prices of the iPhone 16 Pro series the same, making this price cut specific to the Indian market.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus remain at the same price point. The standard model with 128GB storage starts at Rs 79,990 and the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,990.

iPhone 16 Pro Features

One of the standout upgrades in the iPhone 16 Pro models is the larger display size. The iPhone 16 Pro now comes with a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a massive 6.9-inch display. Both models feature thinner bezels, providing users with even more screen space without making the phones bulkier.

Apple has made significant improvements to the camera technology in the iPhone 16 Pro series. Both models now come with a 5x telephoto lens, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The primary camera is a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, allowing users to capture 48MP ProRAW images. Additionally, Apple has introduced a 48MP ultra-wide camera for better macro shots.

A new dedicated camera button will be added later this year, offering users more granular control over photography features using a capacitive button.

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are equipped with the A18 Bionic Pro chip, featuring a 3nm architecture that provides faster performance and greater energy efficiency. The A18 Pro comes with a 16-core neural engine, specifically designed for handling generative AI tasks, and a 6-core GPU for high-end graphics performance.

Apple is also leaning heavily into AI with its new “Apple Intelligence” features, which offer smarter Siri responses and deeper integration with tools like ChatGPT. These features will streamline tasks such as messaging, email, and proofreading, improving overall user experience. Some of these AI capabilities will be rolled out in the iOS 18 beta later this year.

Apple’s decision to lower prices in India while keeping them steady internationally shows a clear focus on making its high-end phones more accessible in one of its key markets. With the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max offering premium features and advanced technology, the price drop will likely attract more customers in India, further boosting Apple’s presence in the region.

The iPhone 16 Pro series is available for pre-order, with sales expected to start later this month.