India pricing revealed for Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and more

Following the 'It's Glowtime' event, Apple has announced the India pricing and availability for its latest products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2, and the new AirPods lineup.

iPhone 16 Series

iPhone 16: Starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Plus: Starts at Rs 89,900 for the 128GB model.

iPhone 16 Pro: Starts at Rs 119,900.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Starts at Rs 144,900.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus begin on Friday, September 13, with availability in stores starting Friday, September 20.

Apple Watch Series

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Starts at Rs 89,900, available in natural and black titanium. Orders open today, with in-store availability starting Friday, September 20.

Apple Watch Series 10: Starts at Rs 46,900. Pre-orders begin today, with in-store availability starting Friday, September 20.

Apple Watch SE: Starts at Rs 24,900.

AirPods

AirPods 4: Priced at Rs 12,900. Pre-orders are open, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Priced at Rs 17,900. Pre-orders are open, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

AirPods Pro 2: Available today for Rs 24,900. New hearing health features will be available in a free software update this fall.

AirPods Max with USB-C Charging: Priced at Rs 59,900. Pre-orders are open, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

Software and Accessories

iOS 18: Available as a free software update on Monday, September 16.

Apple Intelligence: A free software update with the first set of features available in beta next month.

iPhone Cases: Clear Case and Silicone Case with MagSafe for Rs 4,900 each. FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe for Rs 5,900.

MagSafe Charger: Qi2-certified charger with up to 25W wireless charging. Available in 1-meter (Rs 4,500) and 2-meter (Rs 5,500) lengths.

AppleCare+ for iPhone: Offers extended warranty and support options.

iCloud+: Cloud storage plans starting at Rs 75 per month.