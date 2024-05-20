scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple iPhones to get these useful AI features with the new iOS 18 update

Feedback

Apple iPhones to get these useful AI features with the new iOS 18 update

Proposed iOS 18 features include auto-summarising notifications, providing quick synopses of news articles, transcribing voice memos, improving calendar auto-population, and suggesting relevant apps

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple announces iPhone feature for people with motion sickness Apple announces iPhone feature for people with motion sickness

Apple plans to introduce several new AI features for iPhones at its developer conference, WWDC 2024. The updates focus on "proactive intelligence" and aim to enhance Siri's voice capabilities, making it more conversational according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Proposed features include auto-summarising notifications, providing quick synopses of news articles, transcribing voice memos, improving calendar auto-population, and suggesting relevant apps. AI-based photo editing tools are also anticipated, though they may not match the advanced AI features seen in some other products already on the market. 

Related Articles

Despite these enhancements, Apple has not developed a proprietary chatbot. Its generative AI technology isn't advanced enough to compete with ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. According to the report, some executives are wary of the potential controversies.

To address consumer demand, Apple is reportedly partnering with OpenAI to integrate its technology into iOS 18, with an announcement expected at the upcoming WWDC. The report suggests OpenAI is working to ensure it can handle the anticipated influx of users.

Apple was also considering licensing Google's Gemini for iOS 18, but no agreement has been reached, the report claims. Additionally, Apple is contemplating the development of its own search engine, potentially with enhanced privacy features similar to DuckDuckGo, to reduce reliance on Google. 

Recently, OpenAI and Google announced their latest AI products which has in turn increased the pressure on Apple. OpenAI's GPT-4o model offers lifelike conversation abilities, while Google is integrating generative AI into its search engine and testing multi-modal chat assistants on mobile devices.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 20, 2024, 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement