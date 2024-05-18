Apple rumoured to be developing ‘iPhone 17 Slim’ with major redesign for 2025

Apple's iconic iPhone design, largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017, might be due for a significant overhaul. Reports from The Information suggest the tech giant is developing a dramatically thinner iPhone, tentatively dubbed the "Slim" iPhone, potentially arriving as part of the iPhone 17 refresh in 2025.

The new high-end model is rumoured to boast a 6.6-inch display, positioned between the 6.1-inch and 6.9-inch screens of the current iPhone 16 lineup. Analyst Ross Young suggests the display size could be 6.55 inches.

The Information’s sources indicate that Apple is considering several design elements for the “Slim” iPhone, including an aluminium frame, a smaller front-facing camera cutout (potentially shrinking the Dynamic Island), and a centralised rear camera arrangement.

This development follows a string of rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 series. Analyst Jeff Pu previously predicted a refreshed design with a smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone 17 models. Additionally, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested an energy density upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which could pave the way for a stainless steel battery case design in all 2025 models.

If Apple does proceed with the "Slim" iPhone, it could be priced even higher than the current top-tier iPhone Pro Max, signalling its premium status.

This thinner iPhone design echoes Apple's recent release of the slim iPad Pro, which has garnered attention for its impressive durability in bend tests.

While the "Slim" iPhone's arrival is still speculative, the rumours indicate that Apple might be ready to shake things up and introduce a radical redesign for its flagship product.