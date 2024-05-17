Apple iPhones, iPads to get a new feature to reduce motion sickness while traveling

Apple has announced a new feature for iOS users with motion sickness that will help them use their iPhone in a moving car. According to the company, motion sickness is caused by a sensory conflict between what a person feels and sees. This restricts many users from using their smartphones or tablets in a moving vehicle.

In a blogpost, Apple stated, “With Vehicle Motion Cues, animated dots on the edges of the screen represent changes in vehicle motion to help reduce sensory conflict without interfering with the main content. Using sensors built into iPhone and iPad, Vehicle Motion Cues recognises when a user is in a moving vehicle and responds accordingly. The feature can be set to show automatically on iPhone, or can be turned on and off in Control Center.”

Apple’s Vehicle Motion Cues will be rolled out to all iPads and iPhones later this year.

In addition to Vehicle Motion Cues, Apple has also introduced several features for users with disabilities, like eye tracking. Apple says that with the eye tracking feature, users can navigate through the elements of an app and use Dwell Control to activate each element, accessing additional functions such as physical buttons, swipes, and other gestures solely with their eyes.

iOS users will also get voice control, Colour Filters, and Sound Recognition options in CarPlay. With these features, users will be able to give voice commands, and drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing can turn on alerts to be notified of car horns and sirens.

Apple has also introduced a new Music Haptic feature that allows users with hearing disability to experience music on iPhone. According to Apple, “With this accessibility feature turned on, the Taptic Engine in iPhone plays taps, textures, and refined vibrations to the audio of the music. Music Haptics works across millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog, and will be available as an API for developers to make music more accessible in their apps.”

All these new features are expected to be rolled out later this year, possibly September, after the launch of iOS 18.

