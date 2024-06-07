Nothing teases new affordable CMF smartphone with a unique dial; check expected price, features

CMF by Nothing has confirmed that its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, will be launched soon. The announcement was made via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicating that the phone will be an entry-level model. The post also revealed an orange faux-leather panel with a circular dial, similar to the lanyard holder on the CMF Buds charging case. While specific details about the CMF Phone 1 are limited, the teaser image suggests a unique design.

The absence of the Glyph interface, a feature of Nothing's previous smartphones, has been noted in all teasers and leaks. Leaked information suggests the phone will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with thick bezels.

It is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is expected to run on NothingOS 2.6.0, a version not yet publicly available.

For photography, the CMF Phone 1 might include a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring two 50-megapixel sensors—one for primary shots and one for wide-angle captures. The front camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor. The device is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

An earlier leak suggested that the CMF Phone 1 could be priced at around Rs 12,000, making it an affordable entry-level option. While CMF by Nothing has yet to announce its launch plans for India, the competitive pricing and innovative design could attract budget-conscious consumers. Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder who leads the UK-based startup, has emphasized innovative designs as a core focus of CMF by Nothing.