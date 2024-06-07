scorecardresearch
Nothing teases new affordable CMF smartphone with a unique dial; check expected price, features

Nothing teases new affordable CMF smartphone with a unique dial; check expected price, features

CMF by Nothing has confirmed the imminent launch of its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1. The phone is expected to feature a unique design and entry-level pricing.

CMF by Nothing's first phone CMF by Nothing's first phone

CMF by Nothing has confirmed that its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, will be launched soon. The announcement was made via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicating that the phone will be an entry-level model. The post also revealed an orange faux-leather panel with a circular dial, similar to the lanyard holder on the CMF Buds charging case. While specific details about the CMF Phone 1 are limited, the teaser image suggests a unique design.

The absence of the Glyph interface, a feature of Nothing's previous smartphones, has been noted in all teasers and leaks. Leaked information suggests the phone will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with thick bezels.

It is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is expected to run on NothingOS 2.6.0, a version not yet publicly available.

For photography, the CMF Phone 1 might include a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring two 50-megapixel sensors—one for primary shots and one for wide-angle captures. The front camera is expected to have a 16-megapixel sensor. The device is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

An earlier leak suggested that the CMF Phone 1 could be priced at around Rs 12,000, making it an affordable entry-level option. While CMF by Nothing has yet to announce its launch plans for India, the competitive pricing and innovative design could attract budget-conscious consumers. Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder who leads the UK-based startup, has emphasized innovative designs as a core focus of CMF by Nothing.

Published on: Jun 07, 2024, 8:16 AM IST
