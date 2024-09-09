scorecardresearch
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple launches iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max with 'biggest iPhone display'; check all details

Apple launches iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max with 'biggest iPhone display'; check all details

Apple has launched the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring larger screens, advanced AI capabilities, and significant camera improvements. Manufactured in India, these models mark a new era for Apple's flagship phones.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models Apple iPhone 16 Pro models

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at its “Glowtime” event, introducing some of the biggest changes to its flagship phones yet. It now comes with larger displays, advanced AI features, and significant camera upgrades.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 Pro is its new display size. The iPhone 16 Pro now boasts a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max takes it up a notch with a 6.9-inch display. Both models feature thinner bezels, offering users even more screen real estate in a sleek, modern design. This marks a noticeable shift from previous models.

Price

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are priced at the same price point. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1199 for the 256GB variant.   

Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro series also sees a major leap forward in camera technology. This time both the Pro and Pro Max models come with a 5x telephoto lens. The 5x zoom capabilities were previously limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It comes with a 48MP fusion camera has a 2nd gen quad pixel sensor. It provides 48MP pro raw images. They are also introducing a 48MP Ultra-wide camera angle, which will also provide better macro pictures. The phones will also come with a dedicated Camera button to provide multi-layer camera control using a capacitive button. The feature will be released later this year. 

A18 Pro chipset

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic Pro chip, offering faster performance and better power efficiency. According to Apple, the A18 Pro which is also use a 3nm architecture. It also gets a 16-core neural engine. Apple claims this neural engine excels in generative AI workloads. The phone gets a 6-core GPU for handling heavier graphics performance. 

Apple Intelligence

Apple is also doubling down on artificial intelligence this year with the introduction of “Apple Intelligence” features. These include smarter Siri responses, deep integration with tools like ChatGPT, and new message editing features that make texting, emailing, and proofreading easier. Some of these Apple Intelligence features will be available in iOS 18 beta later this year.

Published on: Sep 09, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
