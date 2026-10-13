Apple launches new Apple TV 4K in India at Rs 39,900 with Siri AI and faster performance

Apple TV 4K - Price and key features

The Apple TV 4K (4th generation) costs Rs 39,900 in India. Pre-orders begin today, October 13, in select markets, while store availability starts November 13.

Powered by the A19 chip, the device delivers up to 50% faster CPU performance and twice the GPU performance compared with the previous generation. A dedicated AV1 decoder enables more efficient, high-quality streaming while using less bandwidth.

Siri AI introduces a full-screen conversational interface for discovering entertainment, answering questions about shows and making personalised recommendations. With an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, it can also use personal context to respond to requests. Three far-field microphones and advanced echo cancellation enable hands-free “Hey Siri” commands.

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The new Siri Remote adds Precision Finding and sound playback to help users locate it. For audio, Apple TV 4K supports four-speaker surround sound using HomePod mini 2 or compatible HomePod (2nd generation) speakers, with automatic room calibration. The device also supports Apple TV content, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, FaceTime through Continuity Camera, live sports and customisable photo screen savers. Its smart home features include Wi-Fi and Thread connectivity, accessory controls and compatible doorbell notifications.