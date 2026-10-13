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Apple launches new Apple TV 4K in India at Rs 39,900 with Siri AI and faster performance

Apple launches new Apple TV 4K in India at Rs 39,900 with Siri AI and faster performance

Apple’s latest streaming device brings conversational AI, hands-free voice control and improved streaming performance, alongside an upgraded surround sound experience designed to make home entertainment more immersive.

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Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 7:00 PM IST
Apple launches new Apple TV 4K in India at Rs 39,900 with Siri AI and faster performanceApple TV 4K launched at Rs 39,900.

Apple has unveiled its next-generation Apple TV 4K, introducing hardware and software upgrades designed to improve how you watch and discover entertainment on your televisions. The fourth-generation device brings a new Siri AI experience powered by Apple Intelligence, allowing you to search for shows through conversational requests, ask follow-up questions and receive personalised recommendations. It also promises faster performance, more efficient streaming and hands-free voice control through built-in microphones.

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For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, the new Apple TV 4K combines streaming capabilities with improved audio support and a redesigned remote experience. Apple has confirmed the device’s India price, with retail availability scheduled for November.

Apple TV 4K - Price and key features

The Apple TV 4K (4th generation) costs Rs 39,900 in India. Pre-orders begin today, October 13, in select markets, while store availability starts November 13.

Powered by the A19 chip, the device delivers up to 50% faster CPU performance and twice the GPU performance compared with the previous generation. A dedicated AV1 decoder enables more efficient, high-quality streaming while using less bandwidth.

Siri AI introduces a full-screen conversational interface for discovering entertainment, answering questions about shows and making personalised recommendations. With an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, it can also use personal context to respond to requests. Three far-field microphones and advanced echo cancellation enable hands-free “Hey Siri” commands.

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The new Siri Remote adds Precision Finding and sound playback to help users locate it. For audio, Apple TV 4K supports four-speaker surround sound using HomePod mini 2 or compatible HomePod (2nd generation) speakers, with automatic room calibration. The device also supports Apple TV content, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, FaceTime through Continuity Camera, live sports and customisable photo screen savers. Its smart home features include Wi-Fi and Thread connectivity, accessory controls and compatible doorbell notifications.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 6:48 PM IST
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