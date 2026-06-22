Apple MacBook gets massive discounts; Price drops to Rs 60,490 during Vijay Sales ‘Back-to-School’ sale

Vijay Sales has started its awaited “Back-to-school” sale, bringing huge discounts and exciting deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other products. During the sale, Apple MacBooks will be available at a starting effective price of just Rs 60,490, making a flagship purchase affordable for students. The discounted price will include instant cashbacks, bank offers, and retail discounts.

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Apple MacBook, laptops, and other electronic offers

According to the Vijay Sales website, the Apple MacBook lineup will be available at a starting price of just Rs 60,490 as mentioned above. Whereas, laptops from other brands, including Asus, Dell, and others, will be available at a starting discount price of Rs 46,499.

On the other hand, tablets and smartphones will start at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 10,499. The Vijay Sales ‘Back-to-School’ sale combines student-focused discounts and offers for professionals looking to refresh their tech arsenal.

Audio wearables, accessories, and others

Apart from laptops, tablets and smartphones, Vijay Sales has also announced discounts across audio wearable products and tech accessories. Audio products and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be available at a starting discount price of Rs 799. These products can be used for online classes, work calls, entertainment, and other purposes.

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Other products, such as printers, smartwatches, productivity gadgets, and others, will also be available at a discount during the ‘Back-to-School’ sale.

Bank offers and other benefits

The sale includes several benefits for buyers, ranging from instant discounts to cashbacks and others. Buyers can get up to Rs 7,500 discount on EMI transactions from HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. ICICI Bank credit card holders can also avail Rs 4,000 discount.

Other cardholders, including American Express, HSBC Bank, OneCard, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, PNB Bank and DBS Bank cards can also avail benefits.

The ‘Back-to-School’ sale is available across Vijay Sales retail stores and website, but for a limited period of time.