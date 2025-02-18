Apple Maps could start showing ads soon to boost company's sales revenue: Report

Apple is once again considering introducing advertisements into its Maps app as part of a broader effort to grow its Services revenue, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The tech giant reportedly held an all-hands meeting with the Maps team to discuss potential monetisation strategies, though no engineering work has begun and no timeline has been provided for implementation.

This is not the first time Apple has explored the idea of ads in Apple Maps. In 2022, Gurman reported that the company was actively working on integrating paid search ads into the platform, with an expected rollout in 2023. However, that plan never materialised. Now, Apple appears to be revisiting the concept, aligning with its ongoing expansion of its advertising business.

How Ads Could Work in Apple Maps

Rather than traditional banner ads, Apple is likely to implement a model similar to Google Maps, where businesses can pay for premium placement in search results. For example, a fast-food chain could bid to appear at the top when users search for terms like "burgers" or "fries." Additionally, businesses might be able to pay for their retail locations to be highlighted directly on the map.

For now, while discussions are underway, Apple has not provided a definitive timeline for when—or if—ads will be introduced in Apple Maps.

Potential Android Expansion?

Alongside ad-based monetisation, another additional source of revenue could be an Android app, similar to the recent launch of the Apple TV+ application on Android. Expanding Apple Maps to Android could significantly broaden its audience, making the app a more attractive platform for advertisers. Earlier in July 2024, Apple announced that Apple Maps would be available on the web, but no support for Android was announced.

Apple’s Growing Focus on Ads

Apple's renewed interest in monetising Maps aligns with its increasing focus on advertising as a key revenue stream. In 2024, Apple generated approximately $10 billion in Services revenue from ads alone, with its programmatic advertising market share rising to 51%. The company has also been expanding its internal ad sales teams and introducing new ad formats across its ecosystem.