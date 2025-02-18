Apple's big launch tomorrow: From new iPhone SE to MacBook & iPad updates; here's what to expect

Apple is poised to unveil new products at its event on February 19, with expectations high for a redesigned iPhone SE. This launch, teased by CEO Tim Cook, marks the first major overhaul of Apple’s budget iPhone in several years. Although Apple has not officially disclosed details, leaks and reports suggest significant updates.

The new iPhone SE is anticipated to feature a modern design, departing from its outdated predecessor. It may include a larger display of around 6.1 inches, the removal of the Home button in favour of Face ID, a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector, and the new A18 chip. Additionally, it might have a single rear camera and an Action button similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. There is speculation that Apple could rename it as iPhone 16E, aligning it with the iPhone 16 series.

While the iPhone SE is expected to be the highlight, updates to the MacBook Air and iPad Air are also anticipated. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, both devices are due for refreshes, with some Apple Stores already experiencing low stock levels. The MacBook Air could receive the new M4 chip, while the iPad Air might be upgraded with the M3 chip. Apple is also working on a new entry-level iPad, potentially featuring either an A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chip. However, it remains uncertain whether these will be announced at the event.

Another potential announcement could be a new smart home hub, possibly competing with Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. Reports suggest it may resemble a HomePod with a screen, featuring a 6-inch or 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support. This device could serve as a control centre for smart home devices and a FaceTime calling hub. If revealed, it could signify Apple’s entry into the smart home market.

Despite speculation about a second-generation AirTag, it seems unlikely to be announced at this event. Gurman has indicated that while a new AirTag is in development, it is not expected until mid-2025. The AirTag 2 may feature a tamper-proof speaker, a next-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and enhanced integration with Apple Vision Pro.

As the countdown to Apple’s February 19 event continues, anticipation builds for a major iPhone SE update, along with potential new Mac and iPad models. There is also the possibility of a sneak peek into Apple’s smart home ambitions. Whatever the outcome, Apple’s latest announcements are imminent.