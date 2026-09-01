Apple may discontinue 10+ products after its September 2026 event: All details

If you are considering buying an Apple product, the timing could matter, especially as newer models are expected to take their places. The possible changes span smartphones, wearables and home devices, reflecting the broader refresh Apple is reportedly preparing for September.

Products that could be discontinued

According to 9to5Mac, Apple could discontinue 10+ products after September 9. The list includes:

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

AirPods 4

AirPods 4 with ANC

Apple TV 4K (3rd generation)

HomePod mini (1st generation)

HomePod (2nd generation)

Must Read: Apple Pencil for foldable iPhone Ultra tested, though release remains improbable

Apple commonly discontinues older devices when newer products launch in the same categories. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are considered more likely to leave despite being successful, as Apple traditionally removes previous-generation Pro models.

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iPhone 16 remains a wildcard

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are less certain. Apple would normally launch a base iPhone 18, reduce the iPhone 17’s price and discontinue the iPhone 16.

However, widespread reports indicate that both iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 have been pushed to early 2027.

This delay might enable Apple to extend the sales lifecycle of the iPhone 16. Additionally, unprecedented price increases across most Apple offerings could prompt the company to keep older models available at more accessible price points alongside the higher-priced new releases.

What to expect

The September event is likely to bring replacements for several products, potentially pushing them out of Apple’s lineup. However, the final list will only become clear after Apple makes its announcements.