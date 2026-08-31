Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: How Apple’s upcoming flaghsip stacks up

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: How Apple’s upcoming flaghsip stacks up

Apple’s upcoming premium iPhone could take on Samsung’s latest Ultra with a faster chip, larger battery and camera changes, while Samsung retains its display and stylus advantages.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 2:35 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: How Apple’s upcoming flaghsip stacks upiPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra could compete with powerful cameras and chips.

Apple’s next flagship offering, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is nearing its debut in September, putting the company’s premium smartphone in focus once again. This year, however, buyers may have more than Apple’s lineup to consider when choosing a large-screen flagship. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has already established itself as a powerful rival, with a high-resolution display, advanced cameras, performance and AI upgrades. 

Advertisement

Must Read:  September 9 surprise: Apple could unveil more than just a new iPhone

As Apple prepares to unveil its new iPhone 18 Pro models, early reports offer a look at how the two premium phones could differ. For shoppers planning an upgrade, those differences could matter across performance, battery life, cameras, display and price.

Price and display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,299 for 256GB, with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB options. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also launched at $1,299 for 256GB, while its storage tops out at 1TB.

Must Read: September smartphone launches 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Vivo X500, Redmi Note 17 Pro and more to expect

Both are expected to feature 6.9-inch OLED displays with 1-120Hz refresh rates. The iPhone could have a 2,868 x 1,320 resolution and a Dynamic Island about 35% smaller. Samsung offers a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and Privacy Display, along with an integrated S Pen.

Advertisement

Performance and battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to use the A20 Pro chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process. It could deliver an 18% speed boost and 30% better power efficiency. Samsung uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy with 12GB or 16GB RAM.

Apple could also have a stamina advantage with a reported 5,391mAh battery for SIM-tray models and 5,567mAh for eSIM-only versions, compared with Samsung’s 5,000mAh cell.

Camera systems: 18 Pro Max vs S26 Ultra

Samsung has a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 50MP 5x telephoto. The iPhone is expected to feature three 48MP cameras, including a 4x telephoto, with variable aperture.

Samsung offers greater camera versatility, while the iPhone’s variable aperture could give experienced photographers more control.

Advertisement

Which should you consider?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has the S Pen, Privacy Display and a proven camera system. The iPhone could offer faster performance and longer battery life, but its specifications remain unconfirmed until Apple’s September 9 event.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more