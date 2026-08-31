Apple Pencil for foldable iPhone Ultra tested, though release remains improbable

The company has internally prototyped, tested and considered launching an Apple Pencil for its upcoming foldable iPhone, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. However, Gurman says the accessory is unlikely to be released.

Apple tested a shorter Pencil

Apple has not confirmed the foldable iPhone or the features being discussed. However, the latest report offers a glimpse into some of the ideas the company has explored during development. One such experiment involves an accessory that could have changed how users interact with the larger display, although it may never reach consumers.

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The Pencil tested for the foldable iPhone was reportedly stubbier than Apple Pencil versions designed for iPads. This suggests Apple was exploring a smaller form factor specifically for the foldable device.

Pencil could attach and charge magnetically

According to the report, Apple designed the Pencil to magnetically attach to the side of the foldable iPhone. The same connection would also allow it to charge while attached to the device.

The development is notable given Steve Jobs’ well-known criticism of smartphone styluses when he unveiled the original iPhone in 2007.

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone at its September 9 event. The device is likely to be called the iPhone Ultra, although Apple has not confirmed either the name or the Pencil accessory.