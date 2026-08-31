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Apple Pencil for foldable iPhone Ultra tested, though release remains improbable

Apple Pencil for foldable iPhone Ultra tested, though release remains improbable

Apple appears to have explored a new way to bring stylus functionality to its foldable smartphone, but the accessory could remain an internal experiment rather than reach buyers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Apple Pencil for foldable iPhone Ultra tested, though release remains improbableApple reportedly tested a shorter Apple Pencil designed for its upcoming foldable iPhone.

Apple is expected to introduce a new addition to its iPhone lineup at its September 9 event, as anticipation builds around the company’s first foldable smartphone. The device has been the subject of several reports ahead of its expected debut, with details emerging about its design and accessories. 

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The company has internally prototyped, tested and considered launching an Apple Pencil for its upcoming foldable iPhone, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. However, Gurman says the accessory is unlikely to be released.

Apple tested a shorter Pencil

Apple has not confirmed the foldable iPhone or the features being discussed. However, the latest report offers a glimpse into some of the ideas the company has explored during development. One such experiment involves an accessory that could have changed how users interact with the larger display, although it may never reach consumers.

Must Read: Tim Cook’s 15-year Apple legacy: How he transformed the company after Steve Jobs

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The Pencil tested for the foldable iPhone was reportedly stubbier than Apple Pencil versions designed for iPads. This suggests Apple was exploring a smaller form factor specifically for the foldable device.

Pencil could attach and charge magnetically

According to the report, Apple designed the Pencil to magnetically attach to the side of the foldable iPhone. The same connection would also allow it to charge while attached to the device.

The development is notable given Steve Jobs’ well-known criticism of smartphone styluses when he unveiled the original iPhone in 2007.

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone at its September 9 event. The device is likely to be called the iPhone Ultra, although Apple has not confirmed either the name or the Pencil accessory.

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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 11:20 AM IST
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