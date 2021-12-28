Apple may leave behind the SIM card slot; eSIM-only iPhones in 2023

After removing the headphone jack, Apple might be considering making another change to its iPhones. Recent reports have suggested that the company might be mulling over removing the SIM trays from iPhones by 2023. Which means that the iPhone 15 series might be eSIM-only devices.

MacRumours was also, reportedly, tipped off anonymously that Apple has been in talks with major US carriers and has advised them to “prepare for eSIM only smartphones” set to arrive in September 2022.

This information was corroborated by a leakster who goes by the handle @dylandkt on Twitter and is known to be quite accurate with his information.

I am in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray. In February, I had shared the following information below: https://t.co/zOyeJr0V1d — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 27, 2021

Removing the physical SIM slot from a smartphone means that users have one more thing to do every time they change their devices. With eSIM-only devices, every time one needs to move to a new one, users have to get in touch with their carrier and get them to port the number. Compared to just being able to physically remove the SIM from a device and load it on to the next, the whole eSIM business feels like too much work. Additionally, if you have a wearable attached to that eSIM, it needs to be unpaired and repaired with the new device post the connection port - like we said, it’s work.

However, for the smartphone companies, there are some advantages to removing the SIM tray. For starters, the companies would no longer need to produce the mechanism to eject and insert a SIM tray, which would free up some space on the inside of the device.

And one less port on the device would also mean that the production gets more simplified and particularly for this one, no SIM tray, it also means it gets easier to keep water and dust out of the internal space.

After removing the headphone jack and adopting the MagSafe accessories recently, Apple might be taking one more step towards a port-less iPhone if they do remove the physical SIM slot by next year.

