Apple offering up to Rs 67,500 in trade-in for older iPhones, Android smartphones; check value of your old device

Apple is offering buyers up to ₹67,500 when they trade in their old smartphones for the latest devices. This trade-in programme allows you to get credit for your current phone, which you can use to buy a new iPhone, including the new iPhone 16 series.

With Apple’s Trade-In programme, you can exchange your old smartphone for credit that lowers the cost of a new iPhone. It is essentially Apple's exchange programme. The amount of credit depends on your phone’s model and condition. You can check the value of your device on Apple’s website or at an Apple Store. If your phone doesn’t qualify for credit, Apple claims it will still recycle it for free.

Here are some of the listed prices of how much you can get for trading in different iPhones:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to ₹67,500

iPhone 15 Pro: Up to ₹61,500

iPhone 15 Plus: Up to ₹40,200

iPhone 15: Up to ₹37,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to ₹57,000

iPhone 14 Pro: Up to ₹55,700

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to ₹34,600

iPhone 14: Up to ₹32,100

iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to ₹15,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to ₹45,250

iPhone 13 Pro: Up to ₹42,800

iPhone 13: Up to ₹31,000

iPhone 13 mini: Up to ₹27,700

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to ₹33,400

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to ₹31,700

iPhone 12: Up to ₹20,800

iPhone 12 mini: Up to ₹17,000

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to ₹8,100

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to ₹22,700

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to ₹20,700

iPhone 11: Up to ₹14,350

iPhone XS Max: Up to ₹13,800

iPhone XS: Up to ₹12,600

iPhone XR: Up to ₹10,200

iPhone X: Up to ₹9,750

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to ₹8,150

iPhone 8: Up to ₹7,000

iPhone 7 Plus: Up to ₹6,750

iPhone 7: Up to ₹5,800

iPhone 6s Plus: Up to ₹4,650

For Android devices, the trade-in values are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to ₹41,000

Samsung Galaxy S23+: Up to ₹28,500

Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to ₹22,600

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to ₹18,600

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Up to ₹13,600

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Up to ₹12,600

Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to ₹8,300

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Up to ₹7,350

Galaxy Z Fold5: Up to ₹46,800

Samsung Galaxy Note20: Up to ₹10,000

Samsung Galaxy Note10: Up to ₹7,600

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Up to ₹4,370

Samsung Galaxy M31: Up to ₹2,110

Galaxy A33 5G: Up to ₹6,550

OnePlus 8: Up to ₹10,500

OnePlus 7T: Up to ₹6,500

OnePlus 6T: Up to ₹5,300

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Up to ₹7,400

OnePlus Nord 2T: Up to ₹9,500

OnePlus Nord: Up to ₹6,600

Redmi Note 12: Up to ₹5,610

Redmi Note 11: Up to ₹4,300

Redmi 10: Up to ₹3,100

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Up to ₹4,200

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Up to ₹3,800

Poco X3: Up to ₹3,500

Google Pixel 6a: Up to ₹9,000

Apple's New iPhone 16 Series

Apple’s iPhone 16 series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each model comes with a range of upgrades in performance, design, and camera capabilities, continuing Apple’s tradition of pushing the limits of smartphone technology.

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display, while the 16 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models have a sleek design with thin bezels and come in five new colours: ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black.

The Pro models step up with larger screens—6.3-inch for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch for the Pro Max. These displays also feature thinner bezels, making them more immersive, and they come in four premium finishes: desert titanium, natural titanium, black titanium, and white titanium.

Apple has added major camera improvements, especially in the Pro models. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max now feature a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor. The 5x telephoto lens is now available in both Pro models (previously exclusive to the Pro Max in the iPhone 15 series). The 48MP ultra-wide camera also brings better macro photography capabilities.

While the non-Pro models don’t have the same advanced cameras as the Pro versions, they still come with upgraded sensors for improved low-light photography and overall image quality.

All models in the iPhone 16 series are powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic chip, offering faster performance and greater energy efficiency compared to previous generations. The Pro models, however, feature the A18 Pro chip, which includes a 16-core neural engine designed for advanced AI tasks and improved gaming with a 6-core GPU.

A unique addition to the iPhone 16 Pro series is a dedicated camera button, providing better control over the camera for professional-level photography. This button will allow users to easily access multi-layer camera controls, though it will be fully activated later this year.

Apple is pushing AI integration in the iPhone 16 series. New “Apple Intelligence” features, such as smarter Siri responses and advanced message editing, make daily tasks easier. These AI upgrades are designed to support generative AI and other machine learning tasks.

Apple has improved the battery efficiency in all models, thanks to the A18 chip. This means longer battery life for both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, as well as the Pro models. The new phones support MagSafe charging and are compatible with a variety of Apple accessories.

The pricing for the iPhone 16 series is as follows:

iPhone 16:

128GB: ₹79,900

256GB: ₹89,900

512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus:

128GB: ₹89,900

256GB: ₹99,900

512GB: ₹1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro:

128GB: ₹1,19,900

256GB: ₹1,29,900

512GB: ₹1,49,900

1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max:

256GB: ₹1,44,900

512GB: ₹1,64,900

1TB: ₹1,84,900