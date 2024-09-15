scorecardresearch
Apple offering up to Rs 67,500 in trade-in for older iPhones, Android smartphones; check value of your old device

Apple is offering customers up to ₹67,500 when they trade in their old smartphones. This programme allows you to get credit for your current phone to buy a new iPhone, making it more affordable.

iPhone 16 की प्री-ऑर्डर सेल iPhone 16 की प्री-ऑर्डर सेल

Apple is offering buyers up to ₹67,500 when they trade in their old smartphones for the latest devices. This trade-in programme allows you to get credit for your current phone, which you can use to buy a new iPhone, including the new iPhone 16 series.

With Apple’s Trade-In programme, you can exchange your old smartphone for credit that lowers the cost of a new iPhone. It is essentially Apple's exchange programme. The amount of credit depends on your phone’s model and condition. You can check the value of your device on Apple’s website or at an Apple Store. If your phone doesn’t qualify for credit, Apple claims it will still recycle it for free.

Here are some of the listed prices of how much you can get for trading in different iPhones:

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to ₹67,500
  • iPhone 15 Pro: Up to ₹61,500
  • iPhone 15 Plus: Up to ₹40,200
  • iPhone 15: Up to ₹37,900
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to ₹57,000
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Up to ₹55,700
  • iPhone 14 Plus: Up to ₹34,600
  • iPhone 14: Up to ₹32,100
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to ₹15,000
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to ₹45,250
  • iPhone 13 Pro: Up to ₹42,800
  • iPhone 13: Up to ₹31,000
  • iPhone 13 mini: Up to ₹27,700
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to ₹33,400
  • iPhone 12 Pro: Up to ₹31,700
  • iPhone 12: Up to ₹20,800
  • iPhone 12 mini: Up to ₹17,000
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to ₹8,100
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to ₹22,700
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to ₹20,700
  • iPhone 11: Up to ₹14,350
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to ₹13,800
  • iPhone XS: Up to ₹12,600
  • iPhone XR: Up to ₹10,200
  • iPhone X: Up to ₹9,750
  • iPhone 8 Plus: Up to ₹8,150
  • iPhone 8: Up to ₹7,000
  • iPhone 7 Plus: Up to ₹6,750
  • iPhone 7: Up to ₹5,800
  • iPhone 6s Plus: Up to ₹4,650

For Android devices, the trade-in values are as follows:

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Up to ₹41,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+: Up to ₹28,500
  • Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to ₹22,600
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to ₹18,600
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Up to ₹13,600
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Up to ₹12,600
  • Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to ₹8,300
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Up to ₹7,350
  • Galaxy Z Fold5: Up to ₹46,800
  • Samsung Galaxy Note20: Up to ₹10,000
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10: Up to ₹7,600
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Up to ₹4,370
  • Samsung Galaxy M31: Up to ₹2,110
  • Galaxy A33 5G: Up to ₹6,550
  • OnePlus 8: Up to ₹10,500
  • OnePlus 7T: Up to ₹6,500
  • OnePlus 6T: Up to ₹5,300
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Up to ₹7,400
  • OnePlus Nord 2T: Up to ₹9,500
  • OnePlus Nord: Up to ₹6,600
  • Redmi Note 12: Up to ₹5,610
  • Redmi Note 11: Up to ₹4,300
  • Redmi 10: Up to ₹3,100
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Up to ₹4,200
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro: Up to ₹3,800
  • Poco X3: Up to ₹3,500
  • Google Pixel 6a: Up to ₹9,000

Apple's New iPhone 16 Series

Apple’s iPhone 16 series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each model comes with a range of upgrades in performance, design, and camera capabilities, continuing Apple’s tradition of pushing the limits of smartphone technology.

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display, while the 16 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models have a sleek design with thin bezels and come in five new colours: ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black.

The Pro models step up with larger screens—6.3-inch for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch for the Pro Max. These displays also feature thinner bezels, making them more immersive, and they come in four premium finishes: desert titanium, natural titanium, black titanium, and white titanium.

Apple has added major camera improvements, especially in the Pro models. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max now feature a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor. The 5x telephoto lens is now available in both Pro models (previously exclusive to the Pro Max in the iPhone 15 series). The 48MP ultra-wide camera also brings better macro photography capabilities.

While the non-Pro models don’t have the same advanced cameras as the Pro versions, they still come with upgraded sensors for improved low-light photography and overall image quality.

All models in the iPhone 16 series are powered by Apple’s latest A18 Bionic chip, offering faster performance and greater energy efficiency compared to previous generations. The Pro models, however, feature the A18 Pro chip, which includes a 16-core neural engine designed for advanced AI tasks and improved gaming with a 6-core GPU.

A unique addition to the iPhone 16 Pro series is a dedicated camera button, providing better control over the camera for professional-level photography. This button will allow users to easily access multi-layer camera controls, though it will be fully activated later this year.

Apple is pushing AI integration in the iPhone 16 series. New “Apple Intelligence” features, such as smarter Siri responses and advanced message editing, make daily tasks easier. These AI upgrades are designed to support generative AI and other machine learning tasks.

Apple has improved the battery efficiency in all models, thanks to the A18 chip. This means longer battery life for both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, as well as the Pro models. The new phones support MagSafe charging and are compatible with a variety of Apple accessories.

The pricing for the iPhone 16 series is as follows:

iPhone 16:
128GB: ₹79,900
256GB: ₹89,900
512GB: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus:
128GB: ₹89,900
256GB: ₹99,900
512GB: ₹1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro:
128GB: ₹1,19,900
256GB: ₹1,29,900
512GB: ₹1,49,900
1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max:
256GB: ₹1,44,900
512GB: ₹1,64,900
1TB: ₹1,84,900

Published on: Sep 15, 2024, 1:34 PM IST
