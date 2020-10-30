Apple online store now shipping Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro; check out details

The iPhone 12 are available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models starting at Rs 79,900 from apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers. The iPhone 12 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 12Pro Max has been priced starting at Rs 1,29,900. The Pre-order iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from November 6, with availability starting November 13. Starting at Rs 69,900, the iPhone mini will be available for pre-order starting November 6 and will availableon November 13. ALSO READ: Apple launches iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max with A14 Bionic chip; check prices, features ALSO READ: Apple launches HomePod Mini for Rs 9,900; to be available in mid-November ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 12 series launched: What's new, how much will these devices cost in India The iPhone 12 series includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. All iPhones are going to come with 5G support. Apple has partnered with Verizon to bring 5G iPhones for the very firsttime. Apple also announced HomePod Mini during the event. Besides, Apple CEO Tim Cook also announced MagSafe for iPhone, which promises to improve the wireless charging experience. Customers can also avail the benefit of various payment options available on iPhone 12 series smartphones. Debit, credit and Rupay card users can buy new iPhones on EMIs. Customers can also avail of the card ondelivery option but cash on delivery option will not be offered this time to ensure contactless transactions amid COVID-19. Those buying iPhone 12 series smartphones will also have options to buy AppleCare+ coverage against any kind of damage, battery issue and priority access to Apple experts. The AppleCare+ protection will cost Rs16,900 for iPhone 12 and Rs 26,900 for iPhone 12 Pro, respectively.

The new Apple iPhones will also be available on trade-in options, which means you can exchange old iPhone for a new one and get up to Rs 22,000 discount if you are buying iPhone 12 or Rs 34,000 for iPhone 12 Pro.Notably, the valuation of the old iPhone will depend on several factors. As per the company, any old smartphone is eligible under the exchange option.