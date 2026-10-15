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Apple Pay in India: HSBC app update hints at another bank joining Apple’s payment service

Apple Pay in India: HSBC app update hints at another bank joining Apple’s payment service

A small change in a banking app has caught the attention of Apple users in India, raising questions about which cards could become compatible with the iPhone maker’s payment platform.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 4:59 PM IST
Apple Pay in India: HSBC app update hints at another bank joining Apple’s payment serviceHSBC app listing sparks speculation about Apple Pay support for more Indian bank cards.(Representative image)

Apple Pay’s expansion in India could be worth watching for iPhone users who prefer making contactless payments without carrying a physical card. Just weeks after the service arrived in the country, a new development involving HSBC India’s banking app has caught the attention of Apple users online. An X post points to Wallet support appearing in the bank’s App Store listing, prompting speculation that HSBC may be preparing to support Apple’s payment platform.

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If that happens, it could give you another option to make payments on compatible Apple devices. But what does the app listing actually tell us, and how much of the development is confirmed?

MUST READ | Apple Pay users may soon get HDFC Bank support: Website mention sparks speculation

Why HSBC’s app listing has caught attention

The post highlights Wallet support in the HSBC India app’s App Store listing. The observation has prompted speculation that the bank could be preparing to let you add eligible payment cards to Apple Wallet.

The timing is notable because Apple Pay launched in India on September 30, 2026, with eligible Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by Axis Bank. Apple said supported cards could be used for payments in stores, apps and online through compatible Apple devices.

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For HSBC customers, the possibility of another issuer joining the service would be significant. However, the listing alone does not establish that the bank has enabled Apple Pay or that its cards can already be added.

DON'T MISS | Apple Pay launches in India: The Axis Bank cards, older iPhones and setup steps you should check before paying

Apple’s official India support page lists eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards for Apple Pay. HSBC has not publicly confirmed an Apple Pay launch date or announced which cards, if any, will become compatible.

How Apple Pay works

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Apple Pay let you make contactless payments using compatible iPhones and Apple Watches. Transactions can be authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, depending on the device.

Apple says the service uses a device-specific account number for payments instead of sharing the customer’s actual card number with merchants. If HSBC introduces support, eligible customers would need to follow the bank’s instructions to add their cards before using the service.

For now, the next significant development would be an official announcement from HSBC or Apple confirming card compatibility. Until then, HSBC customers should treat the app listing as a potential indication of future support, rather than confirmation that Apple Pay is available to them.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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